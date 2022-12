In APS advice we trust. All others pay cash: Scomo robo-defence blames bureaucrats

The Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme has spent several weeks forcibly extracting the most basic and Spartan of answers from former and present senior public servants who have poor memories, but the probe has a whole different problem when it comes to former minister for social security Scott Morrison: he just won’t shut up.

As the former prime minister took the stand on Wednesday, it became clear within minutes the member for Cook was not about to play patsy for what he and many on his side of politics regard as a proxy for a political show trial created to hang an albatross around their necks, and darken the stain on an already permanently tarnished legacy.

It is true that political convenience exists in the creation of a royal commission into what really constitutes maladministration and the financial abuse of welfare recipients. It undoubtedly occurred and was hit for six when a challenge to a robodebt remit finally landed in a court.