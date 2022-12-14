Not Love, Actually. Beware the online amorous stranger

The Australian Federal Police communications department has gone into Christmas mode with the latest warning on romance scams as Australians head into the holiday season.

Christmas flick ‘Love Actually’ is front and centre of the latest media release pun being used to convey a serious message: the AFP is warning people they might be used by the person they think wants a relationship with them to transfer stolen funds.

An individual believing they are being courted or flirted with could unwittingly be used as a ‘money mule’, the AFP statement warns, and 15 people who thought they had caught the love bug found themselves unwittingly involved in money laundering.

The 15 were identified in a national money laundering campaign.

AFP commander of Cybercrime Operations Chris Goldsmid said the predators involved in these romance scams seek to place emotional pressure on individuals.

Goldsmid said that criminals will invest time to groom their targets into believing they are serious about developing a relationship, but the underlying purpose has little to do with romance.

“They will express their love for the victim and in some cases, promise marriage but will often have a complicated story about why they cannot meet in person,” Goldsmid said.

“Once they’ve gained their victim’s trust, the criminal will ask them to set up a new bank account, or will transfer money into their existing account with a request to forward the funds offshore to people claimed to be their friends, family or businesses.”

Transferring funds might appear harmless, Goldsmid said, but that transfer makes a lovestruck individual thinking they are doing someone a favour complicit in committing a crime.

“Money mules need to understand that the funds they’re moving are proceeds from serious criminal activities, such as drug sales, the black market firearms trade or cyber scams, and this money will be going to violent, transnational crime syndicates,” he said.

“Criminals do not discriminate when choosing their victims. Anyone can be a target and they will use a range of extravagant excuses to pull on their victim’s heartstrings.

“If something doesn’t feel right, talk to a trusted friend or family member before sending any funds. Never provide your banking details or identity documents to someone you’ve met online. If in doubt — don’t.”

READ MORE:

Australia’s casinos a hotspot for global money-laundering operations