NSW premier faces lobbying to drop outstanding COVID fines as scathing report lands

Legal advocates in NSW are calling for the state government to dump all fines imposed on citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic following the release of a new report.

A report authored by respected scholars Luke McNamara, Jacky Gan, Samuel Mullins, Chloe Waine and Chelsi Williams lays bare who in society shouldered the brunt of COVID fines — in NSW it was poorer people residing in south-western and western Sydney, and western NSW.

“Revenue NSW data shows that as of 1 October 2022, more than $15,845,900 in fines was unpaid and categorised as ‘outstanding’,” the report said.

“This represents one of two significant negative legacies arising from the response of the NSW government and the NSW Police Force to the ‘Delta Wave’: fine debt that continues to have punitive effects on people’s lives.”

From the onset of the NSW Delta wave in June 2021, the report found areas that experienced the most intense forms of policing as a public health control measure, and where the highest number of penalty notices were issued, were still impacted.

The findings echo a similar conclusion reached by the independent ‘Fault Lines’ report examining the national COVID response led by former PM&C boss Professor Peter Shergold.

“In August 2021 alone, 25,710 penalty notices were issued — an average of 829 a day. Fines were not issued evenly across Sydney and NSW,” the report said.

“Fines were not issued evenly across Sydney and NSW. Residents in some of the most disadvantaged communities in the state — including the Sydney suburbs of Blacktown, Mount Druitt and Liverpool, and the NSW towns of Brewarrina, Bourke and Walgett — were disproportionately affected.”

By making the choice to criminalise non-compliance with rules on social gatherings, ‘stay-at-home’ orders and mandatory mask-wearing, the report said the relationship between police and the community had also been damaged.

“Regulatory response that criminalised noncompliance with public health measures, centred the police as the responsible compliance and enforcement agency, and foregrounded punishment in the form of large ‘on-the-spot’ fines — was regrettable, and should be avoided in the future,” the report said.

“The events of the Delta Wave suggest that the NSW police force should review its use of penalty notices for all offence categories, and prioritise less punitive methods of encouraging compliance, including engagement, education and negotiation.”

The report also called out the combination of “frenetic law-making” and “aggressive policing”, which created a constant state of flux and meant it was very difficult for laws to be legitimate as the rules had to be knowable if they were to be followed.

“There was a period of high-volume and high-speed law-making, with more than 120 principal orders and amendments made in a period of six months.

“During July 2021 one Public Health Order was amended 13 times in 15 days,” the authors said, acknowledging that while officials were responding to unprecedented public health risks any future use of on-the-spot fines for community compliance would be problematic.

The UNSW Centre for Crime, Law & Justice published its 63-page analysis of the state government’s so-called ‘law and order’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic last week.

Days before the report landed, NSW cancelled more than 33,000 COVID-19 penalty notices on November 29, announcing the equivalent of $30 million in fines would be wiped.

This followed the determination of a test case brought by Redfern Legal Centre in the NSW Supreme Court, which found some notices were invalid.

Alexis Goodstone, a principal solicitor from the community legal centre, said it was time to reflect on how approaches to policing should change.

“We need to reflect on [sic] what role it should play in any future public health response.

“We call on the NSW premier to do the right thing and withdraw all COVID fines, and COVID offences before the courts,” Goodstone said.

The court ruled some fines issued by NSW police lacked enough detail about the alleged offence to meet the requirements of the Fines Act 1996 (NSW).

During the case, lawyers for NSW commissioner of fines administration Scott Johnson also conceded the penalties issued for ‘fail to comply with notice direction in relation to section 7/8/9 – COVID-19’ had insufficient information about the alleged offence a person was being fined for.

🗞️BREAKING: A report from @unswcclj confirms the ‘law & order’ pandemic response saddled marginalised NSW residents with heavy debt while damaging community-police relations. It’s time to cancel all COVID fines & stop relying on unequal fines in general.https://t.co/XqBLLxptyb — Aboriginal Legal Service (@ALS_NSWACT) December 13, 2022



In the weeks since that decision was handed down, groups like the Aboriginal Legal Service (NSW/ACT) and the Law Society of NSW have continued to agitate for a further approximate 29,000 fines to also be wiped by the government.

In a statement, the Law Society said it had warned the state government in April that it was inevitable many fines had been issued incorrectly due to the “frequent and rapid amendments to Public Health Orders during the height of the pandemic”.

Children and people living in disadvantaged communities were some of the most affected by these fines, the Law Society said.

“Many of the top fifteen per-capita locations where fines were issued during the Delta outbreak have high Aboriginal populations.

“These include the top three of Walgett, Brewarrina and Wilcannia. Eleven of these communities are counted among communities suffering the state’s highest level of social disadvantage,” the statement read.

Karly Warner, CEO of ALS ACT/NSW, said the UNSW report added to a growing pile of evidence that the government’s pandemic response was punitive rather aimed at protecting citizens – especially Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

“NSW leaders can’t hide from this fact any longer,” Warner said, urging for action to deliver a fairer, equitable system to everyone in the community.

“It’s time to cancel all remaining COVID fines, and then review fines in general to address their unequal impact on poor and disadvantaged people.”

The Public Interest Advocacy Centre (PIAC) has also backed the push to move the government to wipe all COVID fine debts. CEO Johnathon Hunyor said the frenzied work of creating new laws to rush to control the spread of the virus played into pre-existing bias in how police powers were exercised.

“The NSW response to COVID was symptomatic of a deep-seated problem: we reach for punitive responses to social challenges instead of looking to community engagement, education or capacity-building,” Hunyor said.

“This report confirms that we cannot police our way out of a public health crisis.”

READ MORE:

ACT introduces fines for defying gathering restrictions