Navy stealth robosub ‘Ghost Shark’ released into Sydney Harbour

When it comes to naming military killing machines, few things evoke genuine fear in an adversary better than zoomorphic references to apex predators still capable of eating humans whole without warning or realistic prospect of escape.

So it doesn’t take a marine biologist to figure out why the Royal Australian Navy has named its new stealth autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) ‘Ghost Shark’, as it puts the test platform to work. The admiralty is looking to acquire the aquatic version of drones to get an edge over strategic competitors.

The Navy this week took the highly classified covers off what it hopes will eventually be an uncrewed robot killer sub, at a ceremony in Sydney that fortuitously coincided with the opening of submissions for the forthcoming Budget that will be preceded by the Albanese government’s Defence Strategic Review.

The big picture capability that the Defence Science and Technology Group and the Navy are trying to spin up is undersea robots that can stay underwater for months at a time or be prepositioned to listen and snoop for other vessels — think subs lurking in an area.

Submarines are an especially troublesome technology because not only do crewed underwater vessels need months of fuel, provisions and the capability to scrub or create oxygen, the very fact that they are underwater makes communications capability very limited.

In the most simple terms, very few radio frequencies get through salt water because it is an electric conductor, and the ones that do tend to obliterate reception for anything else nearby, one of the reasons naval communication stations are built well away from populated areas.

That same challenge means submerged vessels are difficult to detect, one of the reasons navies have been trying, with limited success, to find ways to run untethered uncrewed subs on sustained missions.

However, artificial intelligence and huge increases in robotic memory are changing that equation and starting to make robot subs a bit more like fish — not hugely intelligent compared to mammals but smart enough to find their way around and perform tasks.

Ghost Shark is Australia’s stab at establishing that capability with the Navy saying Navy personnel will work with robotics specialists from sub-developer Anduril under a co-funded arrangement to produce three prototypes of the extra-large autonomous underwater vehicles (XL-AUVs).

The project is being funded by Defence’s Next Generation Technologies Fund, an incubator pool designed to explore and get the new capability into service quicker and cheaper.

Head of Navy Capability rear admiral Peter Quinn said the stealthy, multi-role subs usually came in at between 10 and 30 metres long — not all that small — and “represented a new undersea warfare capability” for the Navy.

“They have the capacity to remain at sea undetected for very long periods, carry various military payloads and cover very long distances,” Quinn said, labelling the boat a “game changer”.

“The vessels will provide militaries with a persistent option for the delivery of underwater effects in high-risk environments, complementing our existing crewed ships and submarines, as well as other future uncrewed surface vessels,” Quinn said.

Chief defence scientist Professor Tanya Monro hailed the project as an example of Defence’s innovation system “in action”.

“By the Defence Science and Technology Group collaborating with our industry, we are able to co-develop critical capability that meets our specific needs much faster,” Professor Monro said.

The Navy said Anduril will complete testing of the robosubs over the coming three years in Sydney with continued support from Defence.

