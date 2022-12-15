Movers & Shakers: Interim inspector-general of aged care named

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

Rina Bruinsma was appointed deputy co-ordinator general of the National Emergency Management Agency, moving from the Australian Public Service Commission.

At the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts, Maree Bridger was promoted to deputy secretary, chief operating officer.

Band 2

Several people were appointed first assistant secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade: Ravi Kewalram, Michael Growder, Mathieson Kimberley, Elizabeth Wilde, and Caitlin Wilson.

At the Department of Finance, Nick McClintock was appointed first assistant secretary.

Band 1

At the National Emergency Management Authority, Bradley Creevey was promoted to assistant coordinator-general operational capability.

There were two new assistant commissioners at the Productivity Commission named: Adam Bogiatzis from Treasury and Sara Collard.

At the Australian National Audit Office, Amy Willmott was appointed executive director.

Annamie Hale was promoted to deputy general counsel at the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Marcel Savary was promoted to national manager, service delivery at the Australian Financial Security Authority.

At the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Craig Everton was appointed assistant secretary, Australian safeguards and non-proliferation office while Lauren Henschke was promoted to assistant secretary.

Lauren MacInnes moved from the National Indigenous Australians Agency to take up the role of assistant secretary, planning and quality branch at the Department of Parliamentary Services.

Nicola Rosenblum was appointed executive director Australian Civil Military Centre at Defence, moving from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

PM picks talent from his own department for top job at DVA

Alison Frame will replace Elizabeth Cosson as secretary of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

On Thursday, the prime minister said he had recommended Frame’s appointment to the governor-general.

“I congratulate Alison on the appointment and look forward to working with her in this new capacity,” Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

The prime minister also thanked Cosson for her work as secretary.

Interim inspector-general of aged care revealed

Ian Yates was appointed interim inspector-general of Aged Care, commencing in the role in January 2023.

The creation of the role (both in an interim and permanent capacity) was a recommendation of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.

On his appointment, Yates said he was honoured to take it on.

“The establishment of the interim inspector-general, and later, inspector-general of aged care, presents an opportunity to address long-standing issues with the aged care system,” Yates said.

“I am confident we can help build community confidence in an accountable and transparent aged care system that meets the diverse needs of older Australians, their families and carers.”

Minister for aged care Anika Wells said Yates brought a wealth of experience.

“The interim inspector-general and, when appointed, the inspector-general, will provide independent oversight across the aged care system, and will play a critical role in enhancing transparency and building greater confidence in the operation of the aged care system,” Wells said.

Former Deloitte CEO to lead Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics

Cindy Hook was named CEO for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics.

Hook was previously CEO at consultancy Deloitte Asia Pacific from 2018 to 2022, and is also US chair of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) chief executive officer Matt Carroll said Hook was an “ideal choice” for the role.

“The job of the OCOG is to ensure that Brisbane, Queensland and Australia deliver an Olympic and Paralympic Games of impeccable quality, with the world’s athletes at its heart,” Carroll said.

“This requires a CEO with exceptional financial acumen, the capacity to build teams and networks as well as manage a very complex stakeholder environment. To these requirements, you can add the creation of a culture that will enable the Brisbane Games to succeed.

“We are very fortunate in having Cindy Hook ready to step up to this challenge with the calm assurance of a skilled and experienced leader.”

New spy boss

Kerri Hartland was named the replacement for Paul Symon as director-general of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS).

Hartland said she was “incredibly honoured” to take up the role, which she starts on 20 February 2023.

“With an increasingly complex geostrategic landscape, intelligence will continue to be critical to securing Australia’s safety, prosperity and sovereignty,” the new director-general said.

“To lead an organisation that so significantly contributes to Australia’s national security is a true privilege.”

Hartland was previously secretary at the Department of Employment, Small and Family Business from 2017 to 2020 as well as deputy secretary at Human Services from 2006 to 2011.

She was also deputy director-General of ASIO from 2011 to 2017.

In a joint statement from the prime minister and minister for foreign affairs, Symon was thanked for his “ experience, integrity and counsel”.

News Corp executive to chair Australia Post

Media high-flyer Siobhan McKenna is the new chair of the Australia Post board. The group director of News Corp’s broadcasting arm replaces Lucio Di Bartolomeo, who left the role last month.

McKenna is chairman of Foxtel, Fox News and Nova Entertainment, and a former Woolworths director. She was a commissioner of the Australian Productivity Commission, a chairman of NBNCo and a partner of McKinsey & Company.

“The appointment of Ms McKenna and her extensive experience in corporate governance will help support this treasured national institution in achieving these important outcomes,” said communications minister Michelle Rowland.

Tas sec named Independent Health and Aged Care Pricing Authority CEO

Professor Michael Pervan was appointed CEO of Independent Health and Aged Care Pricing Authority, commencing 1 February 2023.

Pervan joins from the Tasmanian Department of Natural Resources and Environment, where he was secretary. Prevan was also secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services Tasmania.

Pervan said he was “incredibly proud” to join the authority.

“I look forward to working with the Pricing Authority and its staff to ensure IHACPA continues to deliver high-quality costing and pricing advice, within the hospital, health and aged care sector’.”

IHACPA chair David Tune welcomed Pervan to the role, saying he “brings a wealth of senior executive experience in legislative, policy and operational strategy implementation across the human services sector”.

Pervan takes over from interim CEO Joanne Fitzgerald, who in turn was in the role following James Downie’s departure in June 2022.

National Skills Commissioner to leave

As a result of the establishment of Jobs and Skills Australia, National Skills commissioner Adam Boyton will not continue with the new agency.

“The Australian Government thanks Mr Boyton for his work as National Skills commissioner,” a DEWR spokesperson said.

JSA’s interim director is professor Peter Dawkins, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

WA botanical gardens boss hangs up his boots after 40 years of service

As previously reported in The Mandarin, Mark Webb director general of WA’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DCBA), and CEO of the Botanic Gardens and Parks Authority, Rottnest Island Authority and Zoological Parks Authority, retired after four decades in the public service.

WA environment minister Reece Whitby congratulated Wells in a statement and wished his family and wife, Phillipa, well.

“I know Mark won’t rest for long and I hope he continues to make a valuable contribution to Western Australia in whatever role he takes up next,” the minister said.

“Over the past five-and-a-half years, he has led the on-ground implementation of major programs, including Plan for Our Parks, the Aboriginal Ranger Program, the translocation of threatened native species, delivering the State’s wider conservation science strategy as well as projects at Kings Park and Perth Zoo,” he said.

Member added to National Native Title Tribunal

Lisa Eaton was appointed by attorney-general Mary Dreyfus as a full-time member of the National Native Tribunal for a five-year term, commencing on 16 December 2022.

“As a member of the Tribunal, Ms Eaton will work closely with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as well as non-Indigenous Australians in carrying out functions under the Native Title Act 1993,” Dreyfus said.

Outgoing member Helen Shurven was thanked, who finished up on 28 November.

Vic public servant returns home to become Queensland state planner

Tess Pickering was appointed state planner at the Queensland Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning.

Pickering was most recently executive director of metropolitan Melbourne at the Victorian Planning Authority, with the appointment marking a return home to Queensland.

“I’ve never forgotten working at the Queensland Reconstruction Authority after the devastating natural disasters of the 2010/2011 summer,” Pickering said.

“Our work rebuilding communities like Grantham cemented for me that good planning is a powerful force in people’s lives — a lesson I’ve taken with me to every job since.”

Queensland deputy premier Steven Miles welcomed Pickering to the role, saying she had experience, creative thinking and an ability to drive change.

“The decade ahead of Queensland will be one of change and growth,” Miles said.

“We need someone in this role who is looking ahead but acting now to seize the opportunities of growth.

“I’d like to welcome Ms Pickering to the role.”

ARC gets its first chief research officer

Professor Christina Twomey was appointed the inaugural chief research officer of the Australian Research Council, commencing in the role in January 2023.

In the role, Twomey will be responsible for driving the 2022-25 strategy for ARC.

ARC CEO Judi Zielke said the academic had “invaluable knowledge” with extensive experience of using ARC as a researcher.

“Professor Twomey has impeccable academic credentials as a prize-winning historian and an elected Fellow of the Australian Academy of Humanities and of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia,” Twomey said.

“In addition, Professor Twomey brings extensive leadership experience, having formerly served as vice-president of Monash University’s Academic Board and Head of the School of Philosophical, Historical and International Studies in the Faculty of Arts.”

Twomey was previously ARC executive director for humanities and creative arts, with the replacement for that role to be advertised in the new year.

Kiwi appointed new Queensland RTI commissioner

Stephanie Winson was named the new Queensland Right to Information (RTI) commissioner for a three-year term, commencing on 16 January 2023.

Winson moves to the role from New Zealand, where she was most recently assistant ombuds leading the system monitoring office.

Her other roles across the Tasman Sea include deputy director of regulatory systems design at Maritime New Zealand and senior solicitor at the Civil Aviation Authority New Zealand.

Queensland attorney-general Shannon Fentiman said they were privileged to have someone with Winson’s experience as RTI commissioner.

“Her skill set includes constitutional, administrative, criminal and international law, regulatory and policy design, public finance and drafting and law reforms,” Fentiman said.

“It’s an all-encompassing position and Ms Winson’s resume covers all bases, from working with and within governments to drafting law reforms and working with statutory bodies.”

NRA CEO named Queensland small business commissioner

Former CEO of the National Retail Association Dominique Lamb was named small business commissioner in Queensland.

With the position becoming permanent earlier this year in March, Queensland minister for employment and small business Di Farmer said the permanency of the role helps the state’s small businesses access support.

“Dominique Lamb has extensive experience in leading change in complex environments and has been involved in significant engagement in the Queensland sector as an advocate for retail, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recovery period,” Farmer said on the appointment.

Lamb will commence in the role on 23 December 2022.

Maree Adshead, the outgoing temporary commissioner, was thanked by the minister for leading the commissioner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following council resignations, Donnybrook-Balingup Shire commissioner appointed

Gail McGowan was appointed commissioner of the Doonybrook-Balingup shire in Western Australia.

The appointment followed the sudden resignation of five elected members of the shire. A new council will be elected in October 2023 local elections.

WA local government minister John Carey welcomed the appointment.

“Ms McGowan is highly respected and a quality leader with a demonstrated history in leading government administration,” Carey said.

“As commissioner, Ms McGowan will provide good governance and facilitate an effective working culture at the Shire.”

McGowan commences in the role next week.

First Queensland Public Trustee Advisory and Monitoring Board members

Geoffrey Rowe, CEO of Aged & Disability Advocacy Australia, was named chair of Queensland’s Public Trustee Advisory and Monitoring Board.

The other members of the board are Professor Jennifer Cullen, Aimee McVeigh, Brendan O’Farrell, Joanne Peulen and Kym Vickery.

Legislation establishing the board passed Queensland parliament in May, with its role to oversee the Public Trustee.

Queensland attorney-general and minister for justice Shannon Fentiman said all six appointees were held in high esteem in their respective fields.

“The six appointees were appointed from a deliberately diverse range of backgrounds that cover all aspects of the Public Trustee’s broad and complex role and functions,” Fentiman said.

WA Legal Aid CEO reappointed

CEO of Legal Aid Dr Graham Hill in Western Australia was reappointed for a second five-year term.

Hill previously worked as deputy secretary, courts at the Victorian Department of Jusitce and was CEO of Legal Aid Tasmania from 2014 to 2018.

WA attorney general John Quigley congratulated Hill on his reappointment.

“Dr Hill has put in place a significant number of important initiatives — such as virtual offices which have been rolled out right across WA — and services, including Advice B4 Court, Legal Yarn, and Strength to Strength,” Quigley said.

“He will continue to bring his considerable skills and experience in the legal profession to his role as Director and CEO.

“We are pleased Dr Hill has accepted a further term, offering continued stability and strong leadership for the State’s largest provider of legal aid services.”

Chair of WA South West Development Commission

Danny Griffin was named chair of WA South West Development Commission, commencing in the role on 1 January 2023.

Griffin is the Plant Manager WA for Laminex Australia and the current president of the Bunbury Geographe Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

WA regional development minister Alannah MacTiernan said the south-west of the state had opportunities in advanced manufacturing.

“Danny is a long-term Bunbury local and his deep connection to the South-West community will help to push forward economic development initiatives across the region, with a focus on advanced manufacturing initiatives,” the minister said.

“A very big thank you to outgoing chair Nick Belyea, whose knowledge over the past five years has been invaluable for guiding work in the aviation, tourism and transport sectors.”

Retirement at Queensland Supreme Court

Justice Phillip McCurdo will retire from the Queensland Supreme Court in 2023, with the date set for 8 April.

Queensland attorney-general Shannon Fentiman thanked McMurdo for two decades on the bench, as a “strong defender of the courts and judicial independence”.

“His Honour was in charge of the court’s Supervised Case List from 2003 to 2007, then sat on Commercial List matters as well as hearing criminal and other civil cases until his appointment to the Court of Appeal in 2015,” Fentiman said.

“His Honour’s elevation to the appellate court created Queensland legal history. With his wife Margaret serving as President of that court, they became the first married couple to simultaneously hold commissions in the jurisdiction at the same time, though they never sat on the same matter to avoid any apprehension of bias.”

“Legal minds of the calibre of Justice McMurdo enhance the community’s confidence in our legal system and I thank him on behalf of all Queenslanders for his dedication to helping them obtain access to justice,” she added.

Chair for Fremantle Port Authority

Chris Sutherland was appointed chair of the Fremantle Port Authority, commencing 1 January 2023 for a two-year term.

Sutherland was most recently director of the Southern Ports Authority for the past two years.

WA ports minister Rita Saffioti congratulated Sutherland on his appointment.

“Chris has held numerous executive and non-executive leadership positions, and brings strong business acumen to the role, having previously served as the Managing Director and Group CEO of Programmed,” Saffioti said.

“I look forward to working closely with Chris as we embark on significant and transformational projects like Westport and Future of Fremantle.

The minister also thanked outgoing chair Ross Love for his three years of “excellent leadership” in the role.

Three new board members for WA Botanic Garden and Parks Authority

Three board members joined the Botanic Garden and Parks Authority in Western Australia.

They were Barbara Bynder, Professor Joshua Byrne, and Sally Audeyev.

WA environment minister Reece Whitby said the three brought with them “invaluable, diverse expertise”.

“The new appointees have extensive experience in conservation, cultural heritage and sustainability, and I’m confident they will play a vital role overseeing the management of the iconic parks in their care,” the minister said.

“I would like to thank outgoing Board members Clare Hayman, Sonia Nolan, Helen Rowe and Nyomi Horgan who have made a significant contribution to the Botanic Garden and Parks Authority during their tenure.”

New University of Melbourne chancellor

Jane Hansen was appointed chancellor of University of Melbourne.

On her appointment, Hansen said it was a “privilege and responsibility”.

“Equipping our future generations to contribute to their communities wherever they choose to live and work, through access to excellence in tertiary education, is one of my core beliefs,” the new chancellor said.

Hansen is also on the board of Opera Australia, which is chaired by former ACCC boss Rod Sims.