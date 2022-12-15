ABS breaks downs Australia’s population growth by state and territory

Australia’s population grew 1.1% nationally for the year ending 30 June 2022, according to new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Broken down by state and territory, Queensland had the highest percentage growth (2.0%) while both Tasmania and the Northern Territory shared the lowest percentage growth (0.6%).

ABS demography director Beidar Cho said Australia’s population was 25.98 million people at 30 June 2022.

The trends for annual population growth show Australia’s population growth trending upward following COVID-19, with the most recent percentage more than in September 2004 (1.09%).

During the year, 306,500 births were recorded alongside 182,100 deaths.

There was a 10.0% increase in deaths from the previous year (16,500), which in turn led to a decrease in the natural increase (124,4000 or 10.8%).

The ABS said the statistics were partially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and international border closures in 2020 and 2021.

Net overseas migration totalled 170,900 people, with 395,00 arrivals from overseas compared to 224,100 departures.

The ABS also provided the major contributor to population change in each state and territory.

For Western Australia, it was natural increase.

Migration was the major contributor in Queensland, the Northern Territory and the Australian Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, in the remaining states and territories of New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, it was net overseas migration.

READ MORE:

Our population is expected to double in 80 years. Australians were asked where they want all these people to live