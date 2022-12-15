WA shakes up data privacy policy with new office-holder roles

Western Australia will get a new privacy commissioner with powers to shield citizens’ personal data, and a new chief data officer to reform the way that government manages data.

Privacy rights for citizens in WA are getting a revamp, with the state government drafting new laws to create the role of the privacy commissioner that will lift personal privacy protections.

The amendments will also introduce a new mandatory data breach notification scheme and bring greater accountability and transparency over how the government uses citizen information.

Attorney-general John Quigley said the commissioner would report directly to parliament, with enforceable powers that could resolve complaints.

This would go a long way to modernising privacy laws in the state, he added, with the introduction of guiding principles and a framework to govern data collection, protection and disclosure of how personal information is used.

“The WA public is keener than ever to see their personal information handled safely and responsibly,” Quigley said in a statement.

“After consulting extensively, we are confident our privacy reforms will be at the forefront of privacy protections nationally.”

Community consultation and information sessions for a fit-for-purpose privacy model in WA commenced in 2019.

The A-G said the public sector was included in this work, including the general public, community services organisations, health researchers, privacy experts, Aboriginal people and representative groups and industry.

The legislation also includes a mechanism to support Aboriginal data sovereignty and governance, in effect mandating that First Nations people are involved or consulted when data about them is shared.

WA’s digital economy minister, Stephen Dawson, said the proposed reforms were needed in an increasingly data-driven world.

“There is great opportunity for the government to responsibly use data to deliver more effective, efficient, and seamless services to better support the WA community,” Dawson said.

“This model has been informed by best practice across Australia and around the world and reflects and balances the needs and concerns of the WA community and WA public sector agencies.”

The proposed chief data officer role will uplift public sector capability for the responsible use and sharing of government data. The objective of this new position will be to facilitate cultural change across the public service to promote transparency, accountability, and the government’s safe use of citizen information.

The state government has also taken the position that better information-sharing laws can unlock opportunities for researchers and agencies wanting to improve public interest outcomes across portfolios such as health, education, and planning.

“The new laws will enable data sharing for the ‘right reasons’ — including better government policy making and service delivery, to protect our citizens in emergency situations, and for health and medical research,” Dawson said.

Under the state’s existing privacy law regime, people with complaints about how their personal data has been handled or shared have no clear avenues for redress.

Once the proposed mandatory data breach scheme has been implemented, serious data breaches must be raised by agencies with the privacy commissioner and affected individuals. This will include breaches affecting personal information.

