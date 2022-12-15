PM picks talent from his own department for top job at DVA

A deputy secretary of social policy from within PM&C has been chosen to lead the Department of Veterans’ Affairs (DVA).

Alison Frame will replace Elizabeth Cosson as DVA secretary from 23 January 2023.

On Thursday, the prime minister said he had recommended Frame’s appointment to the governor-general.

“I congratulate Alison on the appointment and look forward to working with her in this new capacity,” Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

According to LinkedIn, Frame’s early career began in Canberra as a ministerial adviser in 2003. One year later she became an area manager at Centrelink, and in 2011 was appointed first assistant secretary at the Commonwealth Department of Human Services.

In 2012, Frame made the switch to NSW government, where she served as Department of Family and Community Services executive director (2012-14), Department of Premier and Cabinet deputy secretary for four months, and then on to the Department of Planning and Environment, where she was a policy and strategy deputy secretary (2014-19).

I found a video of the new @DVAAus boss Alison Frame when she held a leadership role with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment. She must be one of the most polished federal secretaries Australia has yet https://t.co/fb2MchgZYz #auspol #APS #APSnews — Melissa Coade (@Coadem) December 15, 2022

More recently Frame was a group deputy secretary for property and housing with the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment. She was in that role for just over a year and a half.

Commenting on Frame’s appointment, Albanese said the top mandarin brought significant experience in a range of complex service delivery and policy roles.

“Ms Frame brings significant experience working with stakeholders and leading staff to deliver positive outcomes for the community,” the PM said, noting her new appointment as DVA boss will be for a five-year tenure.

“A changeover to a new secretary in January 2023 will provide for continuity in the department’s leadership during the finalisation of the 2023-24 Budget process, 2023 ANZAC commemorations and the ongoing response to the recommendations of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide,” he added.

Frame has degrees in political science and speech pathology from the University of Queensland, as well as a masters degree in public administration from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Albanese also thanked Cosson for her leadership at DVA. She had served as secretary of the department from May 2018.

“[Cosson] has been a passionate advocate for improving services for veterans and their families,” Albanese said.