Calls for robodebt ‘major incident response’ snuffed

A Department of Human Services (DHS) executive recruit urgently warned her superiors that a formal “major incident response” declaration should be activated because of the severity and volume of customer blowback generated by the robodebt rollout, but then spontaneously changed her mind after verbal conversations with her bosses.

She was then sent to deal with an internal whistleblower who had dared to write directly to Human Services’ Kathryn Campbell before being sent to administrative Coventry for raising questions about robodebt’s fitness for purpose and application.

That’s the grim, Orwellian picture of a ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ command-and-control culture that appears to have dominated the top ranks of Australia’s welfare service delivery now emerging from the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme, as more DHS staff are interrogated.