Fitzsimmons let go as NSW disaster management changes set in

Resilience NSW commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has been stood down from his role as the government begins to instigate the changes to its disaster response agencies.

A NSW government spokesperson confirmed the news, telling The Mandarin Fitzsimmons’ termination was part of the government’s response to the 2022 flood inquiry.

“All Resilience NSW staff will transition into the NSW Reconstruction Authority and other NSW Government agencies before the end of this year,” the spokesperson said.

“An acting CEO for the Authority will be announced very soon, with the recruitment process for a permanent CEO already underway.”

Fitzsimmons was stood down on Thursday evening, with staff expressing shock at the termination, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Questions over whether Fitzsimmons would remain in his position were floated earlier this year, as an inquiry led by Mary O’Kane and Michael Fuller into the NSW floods went on.

The establishment of Recovery NSW, a “more agile” agency replacing Resilience NSW, and a separate NSW Reconstruction Agency, based on the Queensland Reconstruction Agency, were part of the 28 recommendations of the flood inquiry response.

Legislation establishing the NSWRA passed the NSW parliament in November, with a focus on long-term recovery from disasters as opposed to Recovery NSW’s focus on the short-term response.

The recommendation to establish Recovery NSW was supported in principle by the government in its response, saying further consultation and consideration were needed.

On Fitzsimmons’ departure, NSW minister for emergency services, resilience and flood recovery Steph Cooke thanked the commissioner for his tireless work.

“He led the state through the Black Summer bushfire disaster and oversaw recovery efforts in response to this year’s unprecedented flooding disasters,” Cooke said in a statement.

Fitzsimmons was critical of the flood inquiry’s findings, telling NSW budget estimates in September it was inaccurate.

“I think it’s fair to say that I don’t think the path suggested is a sensible one,” Fitzsimmons said at the time.

