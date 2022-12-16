Albo abolishes Administrative Appeals Tribunal, new interim chief appointed

The Albanese government has accelerated its overt political de-stacking of major institutions, taking the radical step of abolishing the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) and replacing the bureaucratic umpire with an as yet unnamed administrative review body that it says “serves the interests of the Australian community.”

Making the announcement on Friday, attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said the AAT’s public standing had been “irreversibly damaged as a result of the actions of the former government over the last nine years”.

Justice Susan Kenny has been appointed the acting president of the AAT, with the government putting out a call for a new president that it said will be appointed using a “transparent and merit-based selection process…in due course”. Dreyfus thanked Justice Berna Collier for her service as acting president over the past few weeks.

Nine years is a long time, and the well-established use of the AAT as a post-political pasture had now resulted in it drowning in its own gravy beyond the point of resuscitation the government is arguing.

“By appointing as many as 85 former Liberal MPs, failed Liberal candidates, former Liberal staffers and other close Liberal associates without any merit-based selection process — including some individuals with no relevant experience or expertise — the former government fatally compromised the AAT, undermined its independence and eroded the quality and efficiency of its decision-making,” Dreyfus said.

The body is also effectively broke and about to collapse under the weight of its backlog, Dreyfus reckons. There’s also the small matter of the AAT’s infamously clunky and incompatible tech systems that the government says it will now overhaul and replace when the new body is created.

“The Albanese government inherited an AAT that is not on a sustainable financial footing, that is beset by delays and an extraordinarily large and growing backlog of applications and that is operating multiple and ageing electronic case management systems — a legacy of the former government’s mismanagement of the amalgamation of the AAT with the Social Security Appeals Tribunal and the Migration Review Tribunal and Refugee Review Tribunal,” Dreyfus said.

The initial price tag for fixing for those problems has come in at a hefty $75 million, with $63 million “over two years for an additional 75 members to address the current backlog of cases and reduce wait times while the new body is being set up”.

Another $11.7 million is earmarked over two years “for a single, streamlined case management system”, though that figure appears optimistically low.

Dreyfus said a central feature of the new body would be “a transparent and merit-based selection process for the appointment of non-judicial members”.

The chief law officer said existing non-judicial members of the AAT will be invited to apply for positions on the new body in accordance with that process, with some members embodying “the best traditions of that once-celebrated institution”.

“In line with our commitment to merit-based appointments, the government has developed a set of guidelines for appointments to the AAT prior to its abolition. Appointments of non-judicial members to the new body will be consistent with the principles set out in these guidelines,” Dreyfus said.

“Matters currently before the AAT will be unaffected — they will continue to be heard as the reform progresses and will transition to the new review body once it is established.”

Staff currently employed by the AAT “will transition to the new body as part of the reform”, Dreyfus said, hastening to add that would work closely with the Community and Public Sector Union and the AAT “to ensure that hardworking staff of the AAT are supported through this process”.

However, it is unclear at this point whether redundancies will flow from the abolition.

