AAT gets the Albo elbow

All governments, especially newly elected ones, wish to make an impression on the legacy of their predecessors. That impression varies: tinkering reforms to a structure deemed sensible in principle, or a total up-ending of it.

By way of example, the Rudd government on coming to power in 2007 took the broom to four bodies central to the WorkChoice laws, including the Australian Industrial Relations Commission, establishing the Fair Work Commission in the stead of all four. In the case of the Australian Administrative Tribunal (AAT), the Albanese government has be just as dramatic, opting for its abolition.

The AAT, that significant body of merits-review of government decision-making, was established in 1976 with a view to being, among other things, accessible, fair, economical and conducive to the promotion of “public trust and confidence” in its own decision-making processes. In time, it has found itself deliberating over decisions made regarding migration, asylum seekers, industrial law, social security and the NDIS.