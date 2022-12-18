Eleven savage Gen Z out-of-office messages we dare you to use

By Tegan Jones

December 19, 2022
work-holiday-woman
Our Gen Z comrades in the office trenches really are out there making out-of-office messages a whole lot less boring for us all. (mihakonceptcorn/Adobe)

Christmas is nearly here, which means that for some of us it’s time to set those out-of-office messages. We already know you like the ones you probably shouldn’t use. But have you considered taking a leaf from the spicy Gen Z playbook?

These gems of course come from the Oilshore TikTok account and look, it’s entirely possible that they have been staged for the sake of humour. But having worked for a company with a youth media publication… I’ve seen some interesting emails and Slack messages in my time.

So I like to think our Gen Z comrades in the office trenches really are out here making out-of-office messages a whole lot less boring for us all.

Let’s get into some of the best. And if you pick up a general ‘leave me alone’ trend in these — yes. And I respect it. Aggressively maintaining work-life balance is important:

  • “Do not contact me while I’m on leave or I’ll report you to HR”;
  • “ERROR 404: Employee not found”;
  • “Get somebody else to do it”;
  • “Please enjoy your break from me”;
  • “I am out of the office currently. Unfortunately, I will be back tomorrow”;
  • “Knock knock. Who’s there?  Not me”;
  • “If you need me… too bad”;
  • “On holiday. Do I have access to the internet? Yes. Am I going to use it to respond to your email? No”;
  • “I’m unsure why you’re emailing me when I put this in my calendar months ago”;
  • “Contact literally anyone else but me”; and
  • “Enjoying life! Will be back when I run out of money.”
@oilshore

Replying to @Rik O’Smithwick well at least they are being honest 😳 #workhumour #genzworker #corporatetiktok

♬ Coconut Mall (From “Mario Kart Wii”) – Arcade Player

And if that wasn’t enough, the account also has some stellar gen Z email sign-offs as well:

  • “Another day, another slay”;
  • “Lukewarm regards”;
  • “Mean regards”;
  • “Live, laugh, leave me alone”;
  • “Insert pleasantry here*”;
  • “Slay, serve, survive”;
  • “Please hesitate to reach out”; and
  • “If you have any questions, please ask somebody else.”
@oilshore

Replying to @Jaime Suzanne cue all the boomers commenting ‘this is unprofessional you should be fired’ 🙄#genz #workhumour #emailsignoffs #workhumour #corporatelife #genzworker #corporatelife

♬ Gangnam Style – Gangnam Style

This article is reproduced from our sister publication Smart Company.

READ MORE:

Will Gen Z’s work ideology be the way forward?

About the author
mm

By Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones is a senior technology journalist at SmartCompany.

Tags: gen Z playbook Oilshore TikTok account out-of-office messages work-life balance

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Mandarin Premium

Subscribe for only $5 a week

Better briefings written just for the public sector

 

Get Premium Today