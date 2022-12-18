Policymakers to look more closely at radicalisation in wake of in Wiemballa murders

Policymakers are already flagging they will look more closely at radicalisation following the horrific murders in Wiemballa.

Gareth, Nathaniel and Stacey Train killed two Queensland police officers – Constable Rachel McCrow and Constable Matthew Arnold – and local man Alan Dare in what cannot be described as anything other than a planned course of action and an act of terrorism.

These actions taken by the Trains — themselves killed by law enforcement later that same day in a firefight — were in line with various ideological positions they adopted that incorporated a blend of anti-government, anti-law enforcement and anti-vaccination views that had been reflected in social media posts and videos.

Add to this cocktail of perspectives the various conspiracy theories, a pinch of sovereign citizen ideology, fringe religious or spiritual beliefs and a survivalist mindset evidenced by the Trains’ move to live off the power grid, arm themselves and fortify their property.

They had prepared to kill, and they had claimed responsibility for their actions in a video first reported on by Cameron Wilson in The Mandarin’s sister publication, Crikey.

The claiming of responsibility for terrorist acts by individuals, cells or organisations is a common feature of terrorist operations that have at their core an ideological or political objective.

One of the issues highlighted by commentators since the tragic events of December 12 is the role of radicalisation — the process of people adopting or getting others to adopt radical views — plays in these situations. Home affairs minister Clare O’Neil spoke to this theme in her contribution to the condolence motion to the two police officers and Dare in the federal parliament.

“Radicalisation is not new, but it is absolutely clear from events here and around the world that conspiracy theories, disinformation and misinformation — problems as old as time — are being turbocharged by technology into terrible acts of violence,” O’Neil said.

“They are presenting a new kind of threat to our national security. There will be deep and very important policy questions for us here as a parliament in thinking about how our country prevents and deals with acts of violent extremism, but today is not the day for those discussions.”

It is important for all policymakers to remember that this area is fraught with challenges such as those outlined by experts like Sophia Moskalenko and Clark McCauley when they step into looking at radicalisation.

Moskalenko and McCauley are recognised experts and researchers in the field of radicalisation and deradicalisation, and a paper they published last year provides food for thought for politicians, public servants and the general population on this issue of law enforcement and radical opinion.

The logic presented in their paper called QAnon: Radical Opinion versus Radical Action merits contemplation given that these discussions can get opinion and action confused.

They have developed a Two Pyramids Model of Radicalisation that has one pyramid for radicalisation in opinion and one for radicalisation in action.

There are four segments in each pyramid. The radical opinion pyramid starts at the bottom with neutral and proceeds upwards to the apex with sympathisers, justifiers and personal moral obligation. The radical action pyramid has inert as the category at the bottom with the other three being activists, radicals, and terrorists.

The two pyramids may not be related to each other, the paper says, because people may hold the opinion that something is a personal moral obligation, but they may never act on that belief.

This perspective, the authors’ paper says, means careful thought needs to be given to how law enforcement resources are allocated.

“Because of the disparity between the number of people holding radical opinions and the number likely to engage in radical action, we have argued for policing based on action, instead of policing based on opinion,” the paper says.

“Trying to police opinion exaggerates the threat a hundredfold and wastes resources. Additionally, attempts to clamp down on radical opinions can backfire — by creating real or perceived grievances in the targeted population, which can then radicalize people who would have otherwise remained neutral.”

Agencies such as ASIO have repeatedly emphasised that they are more interested in intelligence that points to the possibility of violent extremist activity during Senate estimates and other committee hearings in the Federal Parliament.

Something that might have been missed by people because it was not a major highlight of recent parliamentary activities in Canberra is that the federal government responded to the interim report into the inquiry into extremist movements and radicalism in Australia.

That inquiry lapsed as a result of the calling of the federal election and the federal government has agreed to renew and update the terms of reference of that inquiry in a response given to the committee in September.

The events of last week mean that the inquiry must be reconvened as soon as practicable, and recommendations made on the basis of existing and any new, relevant evidence to arise from the Wiemballa.

There is a final matter that needs to be borne in mind as we continue to reflect on the events of the past week. This writer’s GP will often remind somebody whose words you are currently reading that rest is the hardest prescription of all for a range of health issues.

A similar sentiment can be applied to patience. It would appear that everyone in this era of fast food, on-demand streaming, and searching via Professor Google wants to know ‘why’ the tragedy unfolded the way it did.

Even the experts who study the area and lecture others on the phenomena of extremism and terrorism will provide general indicative comments that draw upon typology. They will be waiting — as will other observers impatient to understand ‘why’ — for the details of various inquiries.

Australians will not get a complete picture of the reasons why the Trains sought to kill two police officers this side of Christmas and, frankly, nor should they expect one.

There will be time spent by investigators looking at the movements of the two brothers, the content of various videos and posts put up online by Gareth Train as well as any other material investigators may find that adds to the body of knowledge.

The grief, concern, and curiosity about not just motive but what causes people to get to that dark space where the most heinous of crimes becomes a reflex action is valid.

We do need, however, to allow the investigators to do their work so they can give the community a more detailed account of ‘why’. We must be patient.

