WA public service union accepts 3% pay rise from government

The CPSU/CSA has voted to accept the latest pay offer from the WA government.

The offer included a 3% pay rise per annum over two years, backdated to 13 June 2022, as well as a $3000 one-off cost of living payment and a 0.5% per annum superannuation increase.

Further, new leave entitlements as part of the offer were compassionate leave for parents experiencing early pregnancy loss, registered foster carers and absences related to a “public health emergency”.

CPSU/CSA branch secretary Rikki Hendon said she was proud of how the deal was negotiated.

“Six months ago, our members rejected an insulting offer from the government that did not go far enough on pay, did not deliver on our priority conditions claims and required significant trade-offs of members’ hard-fought entitlements,” Hendon said.

“CPSU/CSA members stood strong and, together with our Public Sector Alliance partners, successfully shifted the government on wages, not once but twice, in the second half of 2022.”

WA premier Mark McGowan said he welcomed the agreement, with three-quarters of the state’s public service covered by the new agreement.

“My government has been committed to ensure the public service receives better pay and conditions — which our state wages policy delivers on — and I hope we can reach an agreement with those unions we are still bargaining with,” the premier said.

The offer does not include youth custodial officers, jury officers, electoral and research officers and social trainers, with the union anticipating an offer from the state government in early 2023.

An offer for family support officers was received by CPSU/CSA on Friday, with the offer to go to the ballot “as soon as practical”.

Earlier this year, Hendon expressed doubts on how a 2.5% pay rise from the government would keep pace with the cost-of-living crisis. A new offer was then offered in September.

The agreement in WA comes as a few negotiations are ongoing across Australia’s governments, including the federal public service.

The interim 3% pay increase for the APS was described as a starting point in negotiations back in October by the CPSU.

During the November senate estimates, senator Katy Gallagher acknowledged a 3% wage increase was not keeping pace with inflation.

The minister for the public service said the number reflected the government’s efforts to negotiate in “good faith” with the union.

