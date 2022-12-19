Navy welcomes big guns home for Christmas

After a tough couple of years battling COVID with far stricter than civilian restrictions, including iso-at-sea, Christmas on terra firma is looking all the more celebratory for more than 1,000 Royal Australian Navy personnel, with at least six warships and their crews welcomed home to port for the festive season.

It’s a welcome that comes as Australia’s defence posture increasingly looks towards overt sea power to signal and demonstrate our place and guard our interests in the region as key strategic allies, including the US, actively re-engage in Asia and the Pacific with an increased naval presence.

The re-engagement means more combined forces exercises as militaries, including the US, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines, look to integrate their operations and systems to act as a force multiplier in the region.

On Friday, guided missile destroyer HMAS Hobart returned to Garden Island (Fleet Base East) in Sydney Harbour, the picture-perfect photo opportunity for the Navy that captures the Harbour Bridge and Opera House as vessels dock at a location coveted for decades by developers.

Sydney is unusual in that it retains a major working military port in the middle of the city, historically giving sailors — domestic and foreign — immediate access to the once-raucous and -heaving precincts of Kings Cross, Darlinghurst and Woolloomooloo, where Military Police paddy wagons once parked side by side with state constabulary outside venues to assist the overexuberant with getting back to base.

Despite the gentrification of the area, the Navy and Defence have repeatedly signalled they have no intention of forfeiting their strategic land and port holdings, which include historic embattlements and gunnery points dating back to the Crimean War of 1854.

HMAS Hobart’s most recent deployments have included participation in exercises Sama Sama Lumbus and Keen Sword, where HMAS Hobart “integrated” with the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group in exercises that also included Filipino, Japanese, and Singaporean vessels.

At sea for the past three months, HMAS Hobart’s return will be followed shortly by HMAS Brisbane, which is returning from the Pacific, where it has teamed up with the Royal Australian Air Force in “advanced training scenarios with the United States off the coast of Hawaii,” they Navy said, with a view to “increasing integration with our US partners across multiple warfighting domains.”

In the previous week, HMAS Stalwart, HMAS Arunta, HMAS Anzac and HMAS Adelaide returned to their homeports following similar integrated regional deployments, with the latter two deployed in task groups supporting Australia’s flagship regional engagement activity: Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE) 2022.

Commander of the Australian Fleet, Rear Admiral Chris Smith, CSM, RAN, called out the contribution made by Navy personnel and their families.

“Officers and sailors from across the Fleet can feel justifiably proud of their contribution protecting Australia’s national interests this year,” Smith, said.

“These regional presence deployments support Australia’s long-term security and prosperity by building deeper connections with our partners, which are vitally important in protecting the Australian community’s interests whilst promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Smith said that while some of Australia’s biggest ships have returned home for the Christmas break “Navy continues to support constabulary operations and maintains a readiness to respond to contingencies 365 days of the year.”