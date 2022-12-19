Brisbane Olympics pearl of new communities 2032 strategy

Queensland’s minister for communities and housing has unveiled a first-of-its-kind plan dedicated to preserving the state’s “great lifestyle”, calling out the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games as events future generations should enjoy.

Leeanne Enoch launched the 10-year whole-of-government strategy to improve the lives of Queenslanders at the weekend.

In a statement, she said the strategy would inform how the government planned to address issues such as social isolation and loneliness in the community.

“We know that social isolation and loneliness are complex problems. There’s no simple, one-size-fits-all solution,” Enoch said.

“The Communities Innovation Fund is just one example of our commitment through Communities 2032 to support innovative, community-driven projects that respond to specific needs where they are delivered.”

Eligible organisations can apply for up to $50,000 from the fund to lead one-off activities or projects, as well as multi-year grants of up to $200,000 per year for promising interventions that can be piloted and evaluated over time.

Another stream of funding will be available for projects that build the connections, engagement and infrastructure to help Queensland communities plan for and respond to extreme events.

“Queenslanders have faced bushfires, cyclones, extreme flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic and have pulled together to support each other through the toughest of times,” Enoch said.

“Safe and resilient communities are prepared for disaster and able to respond to the social, economic and environmental impacts of climate change and other disruptive events.”

Applications for grant money will open early next year.

The minister added that all state government departments were working towards action items for the first three years of the strategies with an initial focus on neighbourhood and community centres.

A total of $51.8 million extra money ($115.8 million over four years) was allocated by the government to the neighbourhood and community centre sector in the 2022-23 Budget, representing what the minister said was the biggest ever boost to operational funding of such facilities. The additional money will result in more services for those experiencing homelessness, domestic and family violence, financial stress, housing stress and mental health challenges.

“[This means] that each centre will receive base funding of at least $233,000 per annum,” Enoch said.

“We’ve also provided a boost to the Community Connect workers program, with an additional $9.33 million over four years to increase the number of workers to 20 places across more neighbourhood and community centres,” she said.

A further $39 million will be put toward building new centres and improving the facilities of existing ones.

The minister added the 2032 timeline, culminating in Brisbane hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games, was a great period to transform local communities and offer hope for what the state can collectively achieve.

“We want Queensland’s communities to support and empower every person to connect, participate, contribute, and thrive,” Enoch said.

“We intend to leverage the opportunity of the Games to the benefit of all Queenslanders.”