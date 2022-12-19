AEC still deciding whether to translate Voice referendum guide for First Nations

The AEC has not decided whether or not it will translate its householder guide for the Voice referendum into Indigenous languages, a public hearing of the inquiry into referendum legislation heard on Monday.

The joint standing committee on electoral matters was looking at amendments to the legislation governing Australia’s referendum in order to bring it up to date with federal election legislation.

AEC deputy electoral commissioner Jeff Pope told the committee it was a matter of efficiency, using data from the ABS.

“Some of the data that I’ve seen indicates that it gets to a point where the cost — you’re spending a huge amount of money — for an audience of potentially 1,500 people,” Pope said.

“The data indicates that the levels of English proficiency in that 1,500 people is already quite high.”

AEC commissioner Tom Rogers mentioned the commission consults with Indigenous groups to work out which languages should be included in the translations, as well as putting contact information for translation services for any language not translated.

“The householder booklet will tell electors where to vote and how to cast a formal vote,” Pope added.

“But it will have nothing at all to do with the subject matter of the referendum.”

Rogers also said the estimated enrollment of Indigenous voters had had a huge increase, with more Indigenous Australians than ever before.

“Now, of course, the other way of looking at that is Indigenous enrollment is still not at the level of the general roll. And that’s absolutely true,” the commissioner said.

“We’re committed to trying to make sure that that issue is resolved.”

Similar to what it said about the federal election, at a few points during the hearing the AEC emphasised its position in educating solely on the process of voting, not being involved in political discussions.

On the issue of truth in political advertising, Rogers mentioned it would require enough resourcing to implement that function.

“The level of work involved in that will be significant, should that occur, and we’ll need to be adequately resourced for that. It’ll be a very, very steep project for us to be able to do it,” Rogers said.

“If parliament asks us to do that, we’ll pull out every stop. We’ll make it happen.”

Earlier, for a separate inquiry into the 2022 federal election, Rogers made the case the AEC should not be tasked with regulating truth in political advertising.

As previously reported by The Mandarin, the commissioner argued regulating such a contentious area would make the AEC a polarising figure, damaging its independence from politics.

In terms of the efficacy of different communications channels, the AEC revealed it found radio to be an important tool to reach remote communities, while newspapers were less important due to how accessible information is online.