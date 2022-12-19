Minister makes call permitting council citizenship ceremonies beyond Australia Day

Andrew Giles has declared that Australian citizenship ceremonies can be pencilled in ‘on or around’ January 26.

In a statement on Friday, the minister for immigration, citizenship and multicultural affairs said he was removing red tape for councils by offering them greater flexibility about what day the ceremonies could be held from Monday 23 to Sunday 29 January, 2023.

“It is the Australian government’s strong expectation that councils conduct ceremonies on January 26,” Giles said, noting the national day provided all Australians with the chance to “reflect, respect and celebrate”.

“It is also the day when more people become citizens than any other time of the year and, for those who have joined our great Australian community from all corners of the world, becoming a citizen is an unforgettable occasion to be treasured forever.”

An ongoing public debate about whether January 26 — the day in 1788 Captain Arthur Phillip sailed into Sydney Cove and declared NSW part of the British Colony — should continue to be a date of celebration for the nation has carried on for years now.

So-called #changethedate advocates often refer to January 26th as ‘Invasion Day’ or ‘Survival Day’.

Australian data shows that for the first time in more than five years there are less than 100,000 citizenship applications lodged as of 9 December, 2022 (98,000).

While the federal government’s latest citizenship ceremony announcement takes the official position that accommodating ceremonies on other days is logistically easier and more affordable, the minister urged councils to keep new citizens front of mind in choosing what day it will host the ceremonies.

“Australian citizenship is an important common bond for all Australians, whether by birth or by choice, and lies at the heart of a unified, cohesive and inclusive Australia,” Giles said.

“The government’s priority is to ensure that, where people have made the choice to become Australian citizens, they are afforded that opportunity in their own communities, with friends and family, in a timely way.”

A number of councils have indicated the cost of hosting a ceremony on a public holiday is not feasible.

Giles added this was a “pragmatic change” in line with his commitment to efficient processing of citizenship applications and timely ceremonies for new citizens.

The ceremonies code of the Australian Citizenship Act 2007 (Cth) has now been updated to reflect the minister’s decision.

The City of Yarra and the Darebin City councils have also had their authority to conduct ceremonies reinstated. The powers were previously stripped by the former Coalition government, when local councillors moved to vote to discontinue referring to January 26 as ‘Australia Day’.

#Yarra Council has tonight voted unanimously to change the way it marks January 26, from 2018 onwards: https://t.co/6Hw2nyE9U4 — Yarra City Council (@YarraCouncil) August 15, 2017

“Importantly, by increasing the capacity to confer citizenships in these local government areas, new citizens in Yarra and Darebin will once again be able to invite friends and family to what is, for some, the most important day in their lives,” the statement said.

This year more than 165,000 new Australians participated in citizenship ceremonies. Approximately 92% of the 60,000 who have been approved for citizenship in 2022 have been waiting less than six months to attend a ceremony.