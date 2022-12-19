WA government unveils its whole-of-government digital blueprint

The WA government revealed its whole-of-government Digital Inclusion in WA Blueprint on Friday, with the goal of improving access to digital technologies for Western Australians.

As part of the blueprint, the government pledged money towards improving digital services in remote areas.

Some of the initiatives in the blueprint include more free Wi-Fi hubs, developing a digital skills course in TAFE, and migrating more agencies to wa.gov.au.

Part of the blueprint was the establishment of the Blueprint Partnership Framework, with the government seeking members from the community services sector, libraries, industry and government agencies to sign up for a Digital Inclusion Accord.

The accord would be “an instrument to gain commitment by all prospective digital inclusion partners to work in collaboration to the objectives and priorities of the Blueprint”, with membership invited only through an application process.

A forum with stakeholders, called the Digital Inclusion Leadership forum, is intended to be held every two years “to provide high-level coordination and commitment to improving digital inclusion outcomes in WA”.

Additionally, $25.5 million from the federal and state governments, alongside industry, will go towards improving connectivity at 55 locations across the Kimberley, Pilbara, Goldfields, Esperance and Mid-West regions.

A $3.9 million initiative led by the Western Australian Council of Social Service, funded through Lotterywest, will aim to improve digital skills for frontline community service workers and “digitally disadvantaged people”.

The state government also partnered with Aboriginal Medical Services in regional areas to improve access to public health services, as well as offer support for teachers to improve teaching in STEM.

WA innovation and digital economy minister Stephen Dawson said bridging the digital divide in the state was a priority.

“The launch of the Digital Inclusion in WA Blueprint is an important platform and a significant step towards achieving this goal,” the minister said.

“The McGowan government is working to ensure all Western Australians can access and use digital technologies, no matter their age, background or where they live.

“This whole-of-government blueprint provides a centralised and coordinated approach to address issues of digital inequity in partnership with the community, community services sector, libraries and industry.”