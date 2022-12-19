Adamson highlights importance of understanding Asia’s ‘texture’ for future diplomats and leaders

“Through your studies, many of you have been drawn to Asia and the Pacific, just as I was drawn to it as a young diplomat on my first posting in Hong Kong in the late 1980s.

“The more we learn of our region, the more we appreciate its people, its cultures, history, its sights, sounds, dynamism, its ‘texture’ even. And that’s a good thing because your interest in Asia and the Pacific is in Australia’s national interest,” Frances Adamson said.

Adamson’s term as secretary of DFAT ended mid-2021, and her term as SA’s 36th governor commenced in October last year.

During a long public service career, she served as Australian consulate-general in Hong Kong, as representative to the Australian Commerce and Industry Office in Taipei and in the Australian High Commission in London.

She went on to work as a ministerial staffer for Stephen Smith, who was recently announced as the person to lead the government’s defence strategic review, before taking on the role of Australia’s high commissioner to the UK.

In 2016, Adamson replaced Peter Varghese as head of DFAT.

“It is easy for me to say ‘be guided by your values’, but let me also acknowledge that that may be hard in practice,” Adamson told the graduates.

“Ashton Calvert, secretary of DFAT in the late 1990s and early 2000s, used to say ‘when in doubt, stand up for Australia’. I found that advice useful years later, when, as Australia’s ambassador to China, I made representations on bilateral issues and found it helpful to conjure up an image of the Australian people sitting on my shoulder, listening to what I was saying,” she said.

“Sometimes, you just have to hold yourself to account.”

The ex-secretary made her remarks at the conferral of an honorary degree at the Australian National University last week. She was recognised by the university for her decades of contribution to public policy, with a doctor of laws honoris causa, and was presented with the award by her old boss, former foreign minister turned chancellor Julie Bishop.

Adamson noted that while treaties, strategic partnerships, and memoranda of understanding were useful frameworks for Australia to engage with its regional counterparts, the network of human relationships was what mattered most.

“Educating each other, Inspiring each other, collaborating, enabling, researching, discovering, making things, creating things, buying and selling things, visiting, speaking each other’s languages and listening to each other,” she said.

“Some of you will choose to make your careers elsewhere, but I do particularly urge engagement with the people and countries of the south-west Pacific, our neighbours to the north and east and with whom we share so much, including values and aspirations.”

To the international students present, Adamson urged the continuance of engaging with Australia, as well as one another. This was a consequential time in the world’s history, she added, and the impact of what graduates chose to do, as well as their approach, would make all the difference.

“During your lifetime, the world will change, just as it has during mine.

“The Cold War of my 20s gave way to a uni-polar moment and then power shifted and strategic competition grew and has intensified,” Adamson said.

“After decades of inaction, action to slow the rate of dangerous climate change has become an imperative.”

“Your networks are valuable and will grow. Nurture them in all the ways the 21st century enables and be kind to each other,” she said.

The governor also had a word of wisdom for the future leaders in the room, describing a good leader as someone who was generous, inclusive, and culturally aware. As secretary of DFAT Adamson said she tried to create a sense of belonging among the public servants she was responsible for leading.

“That is the kind of leadership you have the right to expect as you enter the workforce and I hope you will have the opportunity to demonstrate as leaders yourselves,” she said.

Reflecting on the lessons university held for students outside the classroom, Adamson said she was schooled in how to be an accountable leader and when she should seek sound advice as the first female captain of the Adelaide University Boat Club. Tenacity, developed through teamwork, determination, perseverance and resilience were among some of the attributes she was able to carry into her career. But there were also important things to learn about giving credit to others when things went well.

“You may have heard the saying that ‘you can’t be what you can’t see’. I simply want to say that you can be what you haven’t yet seen. That’s how firsts are made. You may have opportunities, should you wish to take them, to break new ground,” Adamson said, turning her remarks to the ambitious women in the room.

“Being the second, third or fourth to do something is important too. That’s what normalises gender equality and enables us as a country to draw on the full talents of our people whatever their gender,” she said.

On the same day as her address, among the students to receive a testamur for their academic achievements was Adamson’s son. With a daughter also still studying at ANU, she said she could relate to the joy and admiration of the students that their friends and families shared.

Reflecting on the transformational power of education, the former mandarin told ANU’s graduating cohort on Thursday their sustained application and effort had got them this far. As the students went out into the world and began to make their mark, she asked them to also consider how much further their contributions could go when they volunteered their time to charitable causes.

“University study is not an easy path at the best of times.

“All of you will have completed at least part of your degree during the global pandemic, with all the disruption that has brought, and some of you will have known only a COVID study experience,” Adamson said.

“You well understand the importance of lifelong learning. You will do that naturally.

“I encourage you, finally, to be just as natural in the giving of your time and undoubted talents to those who need them,” she said.