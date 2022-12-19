This week in history, Australia’s 18th prime minister took office after tragedy

When Harold Holt went missing 55 years ago, his deputy, John McEwen, was sworn in as caretaker PM.

The mystery of what happened to the nation’s leader lingers after he disappeared at Cheviot Beach in Victoria on 17 December 1967. An exhaustive search for his body or other evidence came up with no answers and the avid outdoorsman was officially declared dead, presumed to have drowned at sea.

Holt had been visiting the beach at Portsea with his friend Alan Stewart and another person — Marjorie Gillespie — who reported seeing the “water boil up, as it does at the turn of the tide”, swallowing the PM up.

“It just engulfed him, and I couldn’t see him anymore,” Gillespie told the Ten Network in an interview decades later.

The alarm for PM’s vanishing was raised at about midday.

The Holt tragedy astonished the entire nation and a memorial service held for him on 22 December 1967 drew dignitaries including royalty, world leaders and the grieving public.

But, as PM&C secretary Professor Glyn Davis characterised the year that was 2022 in a recent annual address to the APS, every national challenge is an opportunity for the public service to maintain a steady balance so that the country can navigate major transitions well.

Holt’s disappearance more than 50 years ago was another example of how protocol delivered by the bureaucracy helped Australia move through the shock of losing a leader and carry on with the important work of government.

“Public service works best amid stability and accumulated intellectual capital. It implies record keeping so the rationale and authority of a decision is clear,” Davis said.

“Neither politics nor public service is enough in itself. Politics without action is performance, public service without purpose is bureaucracy.”

“That same ability to sustain continuity through change carried us through the loss of Queen Elizabeth II,” he added.

Back to December 1967, just before Holt’s memorial service, Australia needed a caretaker PM. Enter faithful deputy Sir John McEwen (he did not receive his GCMG until 1971), aged 67.

According to the National Archives of Australia (NAA), the Australian Country Party politician served as deputy for 12 years and had as PM many times in place of Robert Menzies, Harold Holt and John Gorton between 1958 to 1971. The farmer served as a parliamentarian for Echuca, Indi and then Murray from 1934 to 1971.

“Colleagues and opponents described McEwen as formidable, both in physical presence and in the way he prosecuted his political objectives,” a record from the NAA reads.

“Menzies dubbed him ‘Black Jack’ because McEwen reminded him of a legendary Scottish warrior, but quite possibly also due to his dark demeanour when crossed.”

McEwen was PM until 10 January 1968, when the Liberal Party elected a new leader.

His Coalition partnership with Robert Menzies was the most enduring in parliament.

Unsealed cabinet documents show that when he retired from politics in February 1971, he was provided with an office in Melbourne and a private secretary to help him deal with “the mass of post-resignation correspondence and the accumulation of 36 years of correspondence and documents”.

After almost four decades in politics, McEwen continued to enjoy a car and driver in Victoria, access to carpool elsewhere in Australia and access to a car at Australian overseas posts. He went on to undertake consulting work on government relations for a western mining company.

McEwen died at home in Toorak on 20 November 1980, aged 80.