Government does not expect NBN to always be profitable

The federal government says it doesn’t expect NBN Co to be profitable in all cases and has no plans to sell it.

Within its new statement of expectations, the government acknowledges the broadband network would not be able to make a commercial return in all delivery areas.

“The government recognises that NBN Co will not be able to generate a commercial return in delivering all of its obligations, particularly in regional and remote Australia,” the statement read.

“And it is expected the company will take a flexible approach to supporting these activities, including through contributions from the Regional Broadband Scheme and, where necessary, returns in other parts of its business.

“However, where this occurs, NBN Co will be transparent, demonstrate that its expenditure is efficient and will maintain the flexibility to adopt future innovations and advancements.”

The statement also said it expected the NBN to inform the government of when there was a “material trade-off” when fulfilling a policy objective and its commercial obligations.

The NBN is still expected to operate commercially and “efficiently within its capital constraints and proactively manage costs”.

The government also stated its intention to keep the NBN in public hands “for the foreseeable future”.

An NBN spokesperson told The Mandarin the company welcomed the new statement.

“We believe our strategic objectives are well aligned with the new statement of expectations,” the spokesperson said.

Minister for the public service Katy Gallagher said the statement makes it clear the government expects NBN Co to be “highly efficient to support affordability for consumers, and also promote competition and innovation”.

“Following recent cyber-attacks on Australian citizens, and with bushfire and storm season well underway, it also highlights the importance of focusing on the security and resilience of our network,” Gallagher said.

Minister for communications Michelle Rowland added the statement would see the NBN deliver a “world-class” service.

“The statement has a strong focus on NBN Co’s role in ensuring that regional and remote Australia, including First Nations, are better connected than ever, as these are priorities for the Albanese government,” Rowland said.

The statement follows the news that former NBN chair Siobhan McKenna was appointed chair of Australia Post, a move that might see Australia Post “muscling up” as previously reported by The Mandarin.

Within the statement, outcomes for improving regional connectivity include ensuring 660,000 regional premises are included in a 1.5 million full-fibre expansion, improving the Sky Muster satellite service, and ensuring 80% of regional and rural properties have a download speed of 100 megabits per second by 2025.

In the October federal budget, $2.4 billion was allocated over four years to expand full-fibre NBN access to 1.5 million premises by late 2025. Additionally, $480 million was provided to the NBN to upgrade and extend its fixed wireless network.