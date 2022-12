Robodebt royal commission puts APS advice, culture on trial more than ministers

For all of Scott Morrison’s many and varied sins as minister for social services, treasurer and prime minister now being pilloried as part of the ritual condemnation of the former government, those now in power will be surely wondering how to avoid falling into future political and ethical sinkholes that robodebt has come to exemplify.

Royal commissions by their nature are part show trial, part autopsy and part rectification.

The Scomo festival of faeces is the simple political Vaudeville of the royal commission, and the former PM obligingly played the role of villain by demonstrating as little, if not less, self-awareness than when he was in government.