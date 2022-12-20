Rudd appointed US ambassador amongst slew of diplomatic postings

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said Kevin Rudd has “unmatched experience” to be Australia’s ambassador to the United States, on a day the federal government made a number of key foreign appointments.

“He has served as prime minister, foreign minister, held prominent academic roles, and worked extensively in the United States,” the prime minister said.

In a statement, Rudd said his new position would be similar to the work he had been doing as chair of the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Centre for China Analysis.

“Over the past decade, I have had the pleasure of building relationships with Republicans and Democrats across politics, and have developed close personal ties with American business, civil society and the media,” Rudd said.

“As the Australian government’s representative in Washington, I look forward to continuing the work of Ambassador Sinodinos in strengthening the bonds between our two countries.”

The former prime minister also said he would fully comply with DFAT and APS guidelines.

Rudd recently spoke about how China’s leader Xi Jinping had shaped the country’s direction, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

Rudd is not the only former Labor politician to be appointed to a diplomatic post, with former foreign affairs minister Stephen Smith appointed as high commissioner to the UK in September.

Additionally, Heather Ridout was announced as Australia’s consul-general in the United States.

Ridout was previously CEO of the Australian Industry Group and is on ASIC’s external advisory panel.

Outgoing consul-general Nick Greiner had been in the role since February 2021.

Minister for foreign affairs Penny Wong also made a few other diplomatic postings:

Stephanie Copus-Campbell to ambassador for gender equality

Bronte Moules to ambassador for human rights

Sophie Davies to ambassador to Brazil

Phoebe Smith to high commissioner to the Cook Islands

Richard Rodgers to ambassador to Croatia, as well as accredited for Kosovo

Ralph King to ambassador to Israel

Sonya Koppe to high commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago

Minoli Perera as ambassador to Zimbabwe

“I thank on behalf of the government and the Australian people, the outgoing ambassadors, high commissioners and consuls general for their contributions to advancing Australia’s interests in these last years,” Wong said.

Last week, the government abolished the AAT citing the politicisation of its appointments.

When asked how appointing a former Labor prime minister to a prominent diplomatic posting aligned with that decision, Albanese said the tribunal had been abolished because it was dysfunctional.

“It is not getting decisions made and people are waiting for decisions about their social security, about their engagement with government for considerable periods of time.

“It is a backlog which is costing money to the Commonwealth but which is also costing pain and anguish.”

The prime minister further commented the appointments made were “people of significance”.

“I want the best people representing Australia and today’s announcements, whether it be your career public servants, or Kevin Rudd or Heather Ridout certainly fit that bill.”

Amongst the other appointments, the appointment of Copus-Campbell as ambassador for gender equality marked a name change of the position from “ambassador for women and girls”.

Copus-Campbell was previously chair of the Southern Highlands Provincial Health Authority for the Papua New Guinea, as well as previously having worked for the Oil Search Foundation and AusAID.

“She will advocate the importance of women’s human rights, ending gender-based violence, women’s economic empowerment, and the leadership of women and girls,” Wond said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Moules is Australia’s first ambassador for human rights.

Most recently ambassador to Zimbabwe, Wong said her role will be to advance rights and protections of people including disability, ethnic and religious minorities, and LGBT+ people.

“The creation of this role is part of Australia’s commitment to employ every strategy at our disposal towards upholding human rights, consistent with our values and with our interests.”

Replacing Moules as ambassador to Zimbabwe is Minoli Perera, who was most recently first assistant secretary, executive division at DFAT.

In another first, Davies is also Australia’s first female ambassador to Brazil. Davies was most recently acting assistant secretary, governance and planning branch at DFAT, and has also previously served as ambassador to Colombia and deputy head of mission in Peru.

Australia’s next high commissioner to the Cook Islands Phoebe Smith, another DFAT official, who was most recently assistant director, Indo-Pacific strategy and regional maritime branch.

The ambassador to Croatia Richard Rodgers was also at DFAT as director, Afghanistan political and Central Asia section.

Another DFAT alumni was the new ambassador to Israel, King, who was previously head of mission in Riyadh, Cairo and Kuwait and as deputy head of mission in Hanoi.

Koppe, the next high commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, was most recently director, Ukraine section at DFAT.

Koppe will also be accredited to the following: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, The Bahamas and the Caribbean community.