Purchase of codeine pills in Australia ‘plunges’ after 2018 policy change

New research funded by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission shows national dependence on codeine as a painkiller has dropped by 37% since it was changed to prescription-only medicine four years ago.

Researchers made the findings after examining wastewater samples from catchment areas representing 10.6 million Australians (45% of the population).

The study, led by academics from the University of South Australia and the University of Queensland, tested samples from 49 wastewater treatment plants taken between 2016 and 2019.

The samples were examined 18 months before and after the painkiller was no longer available as an over-the-counter (OTC) medicine.

According to UniSA’s Associate Professor Cobus Gerber, the results showed the ‘tough measures’ adopted by the government to curb the use of Australia’s most-used opioid were working.

“In 2013, the proportion of OTC codeine products was estimated at 40% of total painkillers stocked in pharmacies.

“Codeine has been the most widely used legal opioid in Australia, with its per capita use steadily increasing — 2013 data showed Australia took more codeine as a country than the United States, despite having roughly seven per cent of the population,” Gerber said.

The government decision to reschedule codeine, which is one of the most widely used analgesic medicines in the world, to prescription-only came into effect in 2018.

In Australia, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) estimated OTC codeine sales contributed to 100 deaths each year. Ever since the rescheduling changes, monthly poison call-centre figures have halved for codeine-related poisoning reports.

Codeine misuse and dependence is attributed to two-thirds of all drug-related deaths.

Dr Ben Tscharke from the University of Queensland said that simply removing codeine availability as an OTC medicine had impacted the perception it was a harmless drug.

“Codeine is typically prescribed for short-term, acute pain management but there was anecdotal evidence that many people used it as a first-line treatment and for extended periods, without consulting a doctor,” Tscharke said.

“Making it prescription-only sends a clear message about how dangerous it is,” he added.

Based on the study’s wastewater findings, codeine rates of use in regional areas were approximately 25% higher prior to the drug’s rescheduling. The smallest consumption decreases were found in South Australia and Tasmania (averaging 25%), with the largest decrease in the Northern Territory (51%).

“Wastewater monitoring is not able to provide conclusive reasons for consumer behaviour, but it does show the effectiveness of interventions, such as codeine rescheduling,” the paper authors said.

Findings of the peer-reviewed study, said to be the first to evaluate a national drug policy change by examining wastewater, were published in Addiction on Tuesday.

The recorded rates of codeine in wastewater did not match wastewater estimates, reflecting a 50% decrease in total packs of the medicine sold nationally (there was a 37% sales drop for high-strength codeine, and an 80% drop for low-strength codeine).

Researchers suggest this difference can be attributed to consumption delays in stockpiling.

Based on codeine sales data, states with colder climates, including the ACT, Victoria and Tasmania, recorded a bigger variance before rescheduling between winter and summer consumption. Scientists theorise this discrepancy may be due to pain flare-ups in winter, related to chronic and age-related ailments.