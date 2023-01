APS should get accustomed to ‘swift’ accountability, former minister says

Amanda Vanstone has enormous respect for the APS, likening her time in office working alongside top operators of the bureaucracy as akin to a car fanatic driving a Ferrari. But she wants to dispel the myth that the APS is perfect, using the analogy of a motor vehicle to say there are faults that should be examined for it to run smoother.

“There isn’t a minister or former minister I know who doesn’t recognise what a fabulous public service we have,” Vanstone told The Mandarin.

“But they should accept that when someone does something wrong, that should be dealt with, and swiftly.”