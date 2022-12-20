Federal Police to swarm airports to control Christmas drunks, secret Santa probe declassified

Long-suffering Australian domestic air travellers seeking solace from perpetual delays and cancellations at the airport bar now have a new headache on top of premium prices for the Christmas crush.

Santa has turned booze-buster and is working with the Australian Federal Police to crack down on drunks and deadbeats misbehaving at airports before they try to board their flights.

“The AFP Airport Police Teams were thrilled to receive a boost to their numbers, with Santa himself joining the squad as a new recruit out on patrol across Melbourne Airport,” said AFP Commander Gail McClure.

“Airports are not nightclubs. Intoxicated individuals on flights or in the terminal can be charged. Passengers who are convicted of an act of violence at an airport or endangering the safety of an aircraft in flight face serious penalties.”

It’s a still little unclear if Mr Claus’ swearing off the sauce and becoming a member of the volunteer constabulary is a condition of a community service order related to unpaid fines for previous breaches of controlled airspace and breaking the Sydney curfew.

There have long been rumours the AFP has been keeping a running sheet on Claus for operating a sweatshop that exploits the vertically diverse, although investigations are understood to have been impeded by a strict workplace code of silence.

But the red-nosed fella is definitely on the job, with the Airport Feds who, in their trademark moderation of merriment, on Tuesday launched “nation-wide Operation Sleigh” in response to “a recent spate of incidents at airports across the country, with the AFP charging more than 360 alleged offenders with about 520 offences at airports this year.”

Clearly, the availability of overpriced alcohol rather than the unavailability of flights and chronic understaffing is the pressing mainland problem as opposed to being told via SMS that your flight’s been canned just as you arrive at the airport and then wait well into the evening before knowing if you’ll fly at all.

“The patrols will target intoxication, offensive and disruptive behaviour in the air and on the ground along with possession of prohibited items such as illicit drugs and weapons,” the AFP boomed in its release. “Offenders can face up to 20 years’ imprisonment.”

Mind you, 2022 does appear to have been a standout year for Australian travellers having boilovers, exhibiting anger management failures and generally losing it at federally guarded airports.

“The AFP responded to almost 20,000 incidents at AFP-protected airports around Australia throughout 2022,” the police said, though it’s not clear how many of these were alcohol induced.

It’s also not clear why Tasmania has again been cruelly snubbed by the Canberra securocracy, with neither Hobart nor Launceston airports included on a national list of airports given specific reindeer-themed operations. They include:

Canberra Airport – Op Rudolf

Perth Airport – Op Dasher

Darwin Airport – Op Dancer

Sydney Airport – Op Prancer

Gold Coast Airport – Op Vixen

Brisbane Airport – Op Comet

Adelaide Airport – Op Cupid

Cairns Airport – Op Donner

Melbourne Airport – Op Blitzen

Problems with alcohol aside, there is also a concern in other parts of the AFP that Claus may have been seeking to gain unlawful access to a number of premises over previous years.

“AFP forensic experts are releasing details of a previously classified investigation into the mystery of the ‘night before Christmas’,” the AFP said, warning of nocturnal “visitors”.

“While we are not aware of any child successfully laying eyes on the visitors, the items they start leaving out can provide a treasure trove of evidence for a skilled investigator,” AFP Forensics said.

“Normally this evidence is corrupted as the Christmas festivities take hold but for the first time, the AFP has been quick enough to seal off the scenes and collect vital clues into just what happens on Christmas night.

“Forensics members collected samples of white hair, a boot print, fingerprints from leftover milk glasses and cookies, a carrot with bite marks, a Christmas gift and a hand-written document with an unknown list of names reading, “naughty” or “nice”.”

A spokesperson for Claus emphatically denied their client deliberately flouted aviation and industrial laws and regulations, and dismissed the AFP forensic operation.

“We’ve been hearing this for years. They got nothing, and they’ll get nothing,” the spokesperson said, adding the National Anti-Corruption Commission was more of a worry.

“The way it stands, the NACC is just plain anti-gift. First, it’s the wrapping and then they come for the whole box.”