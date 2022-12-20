NSW government agencies did not implement pandemic learnings in time for Delta

The NSW government did not adequately prepare itself for the Delta wave of COVID-19, despite learning lessons from previous waves, according to the state’s audit office.

The auditor-general’s report looked at the coordination of five agencies between June and November 2021 — the Department of Premier and Cabinet, NSW Health, the NSW Police Force, Resilience NSW and the Department of Customer Service.

Although there had been reviews of previous emergency management, the audit office found those reviews had not been implemented by the time the Delta variant came around.

“Gaps in emergency management plans affected agencies’ ability to support individuals, families and businesses impacted by restrictions to movement and gathering such as stay-at-home orders,” the report found.

“In LGAs of concern, modest delays of a few days had a significant impact on people, especially those most vulnerable.”

The report pointed to delays in food hampers being delivered to people in isolation as an example of a problem from this lack of preparedness.

Further, it pointed out that stricter restrictions for Fairfield, in Sydney’s west, were introduced on 14 July 2021, while targeted income support was not introduced until 16 August 2021.

“Overall, agencies coordinated effectively to provide advice to government but there are opportunities to learn lessons to improve preparedness for future events,” the auditor-general report found.

The report echoes findings of the Shergold non-governmental review into COVID-19 earlier this year, which found governments across Australia did not effectively use time in between lockdowns to prepare for future waves of COVID.

Another similarity in the findings across both reports is how COVID-19 measures disproportionately affected vulnerable people, exacerbating inequalities.

The report has also been released following a campaign to remove all fines imposed on citizens for violating health orders.

Seven recommendations were made. One was that the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet should make advice public when it comes to emergency powers being used.

In response to the recommendation, DPC secretary Michael Coutts-Trotter wrote enquiries into advice concerning public health orders should be directed to NSW Health.

“DPC can support agencies where appropriate in improving transparency and accountability of key advice, noting that all NSW government agencies must adhere to the principle of cabinet confidentiality,” Coutts-Trotter wrote.

Meanwhile, NSW health secretary Susan Pearce said her agency accepted the recommendation to publicly report the progress on the recommendations from the COVID-19 Response Debrief.

Included in the report’s remit was Resilience NSW, which is being transitioned to become the NSW Reconstruction Authority, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

