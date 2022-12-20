End-of-year announcement to back programs targeting domestic and family violence

A joint investment by the federal and NSW governments will triple funding for Men’s Behaviour Change providers (MBCPs) targeting DFV offenders, as part of an $18 million boost to expand services.

The federal government will contribute $2.2 million on top of NSW’s $15.8 million for initiatives that are mostly group-based programs and services to help men develop strategies to stop them from using violence, and recognise violent behaviour.

The extra money means there will now be 29 locations across the state for men to access such programs. It also grows the number of service providers in NSW from five to 16.

In a statement with Australia’s social services minister Amanda Rishworth, Natalie Ward said the goal was to develop capacity in the community-based sector.

“Men’s Behaviour Change programs work with domestic violence offenders, educating them to recognise their unacceptable actions and make them aware of conduct that can trigger reoffending,” Ward said.

The state’s funding for domestic and family violence prevention initiatives and money to deliver victim support services now totals $700 million.

The NSW minister for women’s safety and the prevention of sexual violence said investments would flow to evidence-based early intervention, victim support and perpetrator interventions.

“No one in NSW should have to live in fear of domestic violence, which is why we hold perpetrators to account for their actions. Our priority is to prevent reoffending,” Ward added.

One of the men who participated in MBCP at the Men and Family Centre said it was difficult to acknowledge how his actions had negatively affected his family. But the benefits of the program far outweighed his own challenges of letting go and making something positive out of the hurt he had caused.

“Nothing great is easy,” the participant said.

“The experience at the centre was profoundly positive, challenging and life changing.”

Another participant said despite the discomfort of discussing his offending behaviour, he was grateful for the opportunity to work with health professionals to change.

“It was confronting and uncomfortable to talk about improving behaviour but it was also good to hear from other men struggling with the same problems and to hear from practitioners who have overcome these problems themselves,” he said.

Lainie Rees, an acting co-manager of the MBCP said the support services were focused on risk identification and reduction. She explained this was a gateway to creating safer environments for women, children and families impacted by DFV and promoting their wellbeing.

“This funding allows us to continue to develop and implement responses to men’s violence, including behavioural change which is informed by a sound evidence base, ongoing evaluation, and reflective practice,” Rees said.

Rishworth said that working with men was an essential part of a comprehensive response to ending violence against women, as well as domestic and family violence.

“We recognise that holding perpetrators of domestic and family violence to account and offering them opportunities to address and change this behaviour will reduce reoffending and make society safer for everyone,” Rishworth said.

The latest funding announcement will expand MBCPs delivered by the Men and Family Centre (Lismore and Tweed Heads), Warrina (Coffs Harbour), Manning Support Services (Taree), Catholic Care Broken Bay (Waitara, Tuggerah), Illawarra Koori Men’s Support Group (Albion Park), EveryMan (Queenbeyan), Baptist Care Family and Counselling Services (Bankstown, Campbelltown, Penrith), Catholic Care Wilcannia Forbes (Forbes/Parkes, Bourke, Narromine, Lachlan), Kempsey Families (Kempsey, Nambucca), Catholic Care Fairfield (Fairfield), Mission Australia Central and Far West (Broken Hill, Dubbo, Walgett, Central & Far West), Anglicare (Parramatta), North East MBC (Albury), Relationships Australia NSW (Illawarra, Sydney CBD, Newcastle), Centacare New England North West (Tamworth), and Housing Plus (Orange).

