Foreign minister visits Beijing to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between Australia and China

There are further signs the tensions between Australia and the People’s Republic of China are thawing, with Penny Wong accepting an invitation to meet her counterpart on Wednesday.

The foreign minister is meeting China’s state councillor and minister of foreign affairs, Wang Yi, to participate in the sixth foreign and strategic dialogue for both nations.

The last such meeting was held in 2018. This week’s will coincide with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Australia and China.

“We welcome the opportunity to mark this anniversary,” Wong said in a statement.

“Australia seeks a stable relationship with China; we will cooperate where we can, disagree where we must and engage in the national interest.”

I've just landed in Beijing for bilateral discussions with China's State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi. Our talks coincide with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Australia and the People’s Republic of China. pic.twitter.com/6cUka1RWkn — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) December 20, 2022

The foreign minister said official diplomatic relations between the two countries were brokered in 1972 when Gough Whitlam was prime minister, recognising the importance of engagement and cooperation between Australia and China and its people.

“In the decades since, China has grown to become one of the world’s largest economies and Australia’s largest trading partner,” Wong said.

“Trade between Australia and China, as well as strong people-to-people, cultural and business links have delivered significant benefits to both our countries.”

In November, Anthony Albanese met with Chinese president Xi Xinping at the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali. This meeting is believed to have started some healing between the Australia-China rift but some strong differences of opinion remain on China’s human rights record, Taiwan’s status and ongoing trade disputes.