Treasury’s new media professional standards test needs a rethink

In its November report on the first year of the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code, the Treasury concludes that the registration tests for news businesses have, overall, worked effectively.

While recognising the need for ACMA to consider ‘administrative issues’ relating to the professional standards test, Treasury considers there is not a sufficiently strong case to amend the test at this point in time. It rejects proposals, including from the Australian Press Council, to strengthen the test, arguing that they could have unintended consequences.

The professional standards test is a critical element of the Bargaining Code that gives news organisations access to negotiated funds from digital platforms in place of lost advertising revenues; those funds are meant to ensure continued investment into public interest journalism.