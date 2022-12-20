DAFF outlines initiatives to support winter grain exports

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) has outlined initiatives it is doing to assist the Australian grain export industry.

According to the department, the total production value of grains, oilseeds, and pulses for 2022-23 is predicted to be 48,893 kilo tonnes, up from 45,362 kilo tonnes from 2021-2022.

The value of exports is also anticipated to increase to $46.7 billion for 2022-23, up 18% from 2021-2022 ($39.6 billion).

DAFF acting deputy secretary Nicola Hinder said the department had negotiated a treatment program for bulk grain shipments to Mexico, with a trial of the same program being rolled out for an Indian shipment.

“In-transit treatment removes the need for grain to be treated onshore for seven to ten days, which reduces congestion at ports and lowers costs for exporters,” Hinder said.

Additionally, the department said it was automating and digitising manual certificates, with 52,000 grain export permits for 2022 thus far issued.

“We’re doing everything we can to improve market diversification. This year we’re looking to send feed barley to the Gulf states, malting barley to Mexico, Peru and Ecuador, and lentils to India,” the acting deputy secretary commented.

“And we are actively pursuing market access for wheat and barley to Brazil, and wheat to Mexico and Ecuador while working to improve conditions and reduce costs for Australian grain into a number of key markets, such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines.”

The public servant added the past two years were “extremely successful” for the crops sector.

“While the floods have adversely impacted growers in some parts of the country, other parts of Australia are experiencing their best winter crops on record,” Hinder added.

