Shorten unwinds Fortress Centrelink mindset with conspicuous community outreach

It’s not just change, but being seen to change that sends the message.

Just a week after former senior bureaucrats and their ministers previously responsible for running Australia’s welfare system were hauled before a royal commission for loading up benefit recipients with illegal debts, Centrelink staff are now being embedded into community outreach services.

It’s the polar opposite of the so-called ‘tough welfare cop’ approach conspicuously meted out by the incoming Abbott government in 2014, and current government services minister Bill Shorten knows it.

On Wednesday, Shorten officially announced “Phase 2 of the Community Partnership Pilot”, a program that embeds sensitised Centrelink officers into community and outreach organisations to pick up people falling through systemic cracks and gives them a hand before things become worse.

It might sound like common sense, but the approach has never been uncontroversial because Centrelink has, for years, been banning clients from physically attending its offices as part of a zero-tolerance approach to abuse and violence directed at staff.

That means for many clients, especially in remote communities, obtusely written snail mail letters become the official form of communication. If the client ever gets to see them at all, the end result is that benefits are harder to obtain and keep.

That approach works if the implicit policy of the government of the day is to generally make welfare harder to obtain by making those seeking it do a lot more to access the system and payments. If the policy of the day is to actively seek out and help those most in need, another approach, and mindset, are required.

“Under this pilot, Services Australia’s dedicated Community Partnership Specialist Officers work on-site at the participating community organisations to connect people to payments and services,” Shorten said, revealing the program’s national extension.

“We’re connecting with people in a familiar setting, working alongside the organisations they already go to for help. For over a third of all engagements, customers have been able to get the support they need and their business resolved upon their first visit.

“These simple and helpful interactions are building relationships with people that may have been otherwise marginalised from their community,” Shorten said.

The move to put Services Australia staff out into the field is not as easy as it first seems.

The design of Centrelink offices has persistently changed over the decades to try and address the needs of all clients and the safety of staff, right down to the soft furnishings in some offices that are deliberately weighted to make it difficult to pick up and throw at staff or other clients. Often, clients present to Centrelink when there have been significant life changes, with these sometimes being traumatic, difficult and intensely sensitive.

The overall safety and security of Centrelink offices have also become increasingly challenging over the past decade, but not for reasons that are immediately obvious.

Around a decade ago, senior Human Services staff publicly warned that as clients were increasingly steered towards online and electronic channels to transact, it followed that it would be the most challenging clients that turned up in person at offices and shop fronts, with the propensity for negative interactions also sharply increasing.

The welfare fortress mentality was not helped by an increasingly punitive regime of measures that ranged from income-management vehicles like the loathed cashless debit card to conspicuously trialling drug testing for job seekers and unemployment benefit claimants in ethnically diverse areas like Canterbury-Bankstown.

Unwinding that approach, as well as collecting empirical evidence of what programs and policies work, or don’t work, will take time but the message being pushed by Shorten to the public, and the public service, is that social services are meant to help people in need rather than punishing them.

“One of my key priorities as minister for government services has been tackling vulnerability, and the Community Partnership Pilot is a cornerstone of inclusive access to government services,” Shorten said.

“The first phase of the pilot has already seen great outcomes by delivering a tailored service through partnerships with four organisations in Sydney, Melbourne and Darwin. I’m proud to announce the extension of this pilot with a further 11 partnerships around the country.”

The evidence of the positive effects of outreach is again being collected and demonstrated.

So far, Phase 1 of the Community Partnership Pilot pilot has resulted in community partnership specialist officers delivering what Shorten called an “end-to-end wraparound service in collaboration with our partner organisations” since being launched in August 2022.

That’s translated to more than 1400 interactions with customers to help them access additional support on more than 1200 occasions.

“I look forward to seeing the outcomes of this initiative over the next 12 months as we work together to support the most vulnerable in our community.”

Community Partnership Pilot Phase 1 locations – August 2022:

The Rev Bill Crews Foundation (Sydney, New South Wales)

Father Bob Maguire Foundation (Melbourne, Victoria)

The Salvation Army Project 614 (Melbourne, Victoria)

St Vincent de Paul Society Ozanam House (Darwin, Northern Territory)

Community Partnership Pilot Phase 2 locations – from December 2022:

Core Community Services (Fairfield/Cabramatta, New South Wales)

Wayside Chapel (Sydney CBD, New South Wales)

Wollongong Homeless Hub (Wollongong, New South Wales)

Wayss (Dandenong, Victoria)

3rd Space (Brisbane CBD, Queensland)

Yfs (Logan, Queensland)

Caboolture Neighbourhood Centre (Caboolture, Queensland)

Uniting WA – Tranby Engagement Hub (Perth CBD, Western Australia)

Hutt Street Centre (Adelaide CBD, South Australia)

The Early Morning Centre (Canberra CBD, Australian Capital Territory)

Hobart City Mission (Hobart CBD, Tasmania)

