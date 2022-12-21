PSst! With a side of gravy and a bow on top

Airheads

Somewhere is the Parliamentary Triangle (affectionately referred to by the team as the Bermuda Triangle) and its surroundings, somebody is dreaming about a swanky seaplane journey. From mid-next year, you can lift off from the tepid brown shores of Lake Burley Griffin’s West Basin on a scenic journey all the way to Sydney or the south coast.

With the National Capital Authority’s (NCA) blessing, the seaplanes will be refuelled at the shore using a tanker truck and parked overnight on the tarmac of Canberra Airport. Fancy. We wonder which mandarins will be first to purchase a ticket for the airy experience.

Tea for two

Speaking of high-flyers, two newly minted post-Elizabethan federal secretaries (their term, not ours) had a rare opportunity to spill the tea about the highs and lows of their new gigs. Or maybe Natalie James and Meghan Quinn just swapped tips on the most sensible shoes to wear for all the door-kicking and deft public administration they’ll be directing in 2023.

The bosses of the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations and the Department of Industry, Science and Resources shared a quick snap of their VIP check-in ahead of the last-minute, end-of-year projects keeping them busy.

“Two Secretaries FINALLY manage to grab a coffee in between meetings….,” James posted last week.

It’s an exciting time to be in the APS and, thanks to the world of professional social media, we get a glimpse into what these smart trailblazers cram into a single day. They also look a bit tired. We hope Santa is kind to them over the festive break so that next year’s massive government agenda (including reinvigorating the public service) is met with full gusto.

For those wanting to buy their boss an appropriate Christmas gift, James only drinks tea and decaf beverages. Maybe there’s a nice shop in Kingston with late-night opening hours where you can pick up a white loose-leaf variety for her?

We all know the adage that people work for good bosses — not organisations (or departments) — and if you’re looking for a fresh start over the break, James has also been promoting a number of vacancies to join her team on LinkedIn.

In particular, James has been hyping the ‘exciting’ and ‘impactful’ efforts of what she calls the ‘workplace relations crew’.

“Reforming the Workplace Relations system to get #wages moving, supporting skilling people so they can access #securejobs and careers and helping those not working into the labour market,” James said.

“The #workplacerelationscrew have just helped consult on, design and steer the #SecureJobsBetterPay Bill through the Parliament. And they have more to come!

“If you’d like to join this super talented, dynamic and passionate team — check out the jobs ops at the link below. There’s a bunch of roles going and we welcome peeps around the country to apply.”

We think James beats the other secretaries in the hashtag stakes. Let us know if you disagree. Or apply for one of the jobs going on her team.

Move over!

Competition for talent in the labour market is still fierce — even between government agencies — with the latest State of the Service report showing that sideways moves by public servants were greater last financial year than it has ever been over the past 20 years. A total of 7,360 public servants switched roles within the APS last financial year (5.4%) by a permanent transfer or as a promotion.

What to buy a public servant this Christmas

Thoughts about stocking stuffers surely eclipse all others at this date in the calendar and with the turbulence of 2022 almost behind us, we are with you!

So what can you get the policy wonk in your life who has everything (including possibly a nasty interest rate hike on the mortgage they’ve taken out on a glitzy apartment in Braddon)?

Get your squeeze

The first festive must-have is a subscription to the best public sector news site we know. Our daily newsletter, The Juice, is free but you can also unlock all the essential insights a public sector professional could possibly dream of by signing up for The Mandarin’s Premium content.

Anyone interested in sucking up to the big boss of the APS, PM&C secretary Glyn Davis, might do well taking this tip: he’s an iPad user! We think a nice new cover might be in order. Or maybe something like a new piece of luggage for his frequent flights around the country on official business. Only first class for this fine chap.

Beach babe Davis

Professor Davis evoked the terror of an angry and menacing ocean for his first end-of-year address to the APS earlier this month to describe the noble task of stewardship in the public service. Making friends with the choppy sea was the mission of the APS, he said, which has inspired us to recommend buying the public servant in your life a beach towel to take to the beach this summer. Maybe skip the blue-green algae in Lake Burley Griffin for a healthier option on the south coast though!

On brand

For a selection of APS-themed goodies, we reckon you should check out the gift boutique POP Canberra, which has everything from the best mug an EL-classification gun could wish for to hand-poured soy candles capturing the varied pungency of the capital. Your Christmas will be lit.

The shop also stocks some tasty local drops for the wine connoisseur in your life (shout out to Stephanie Foster, who has confessed to being so cautious about any perceived conflicts of interest that she always gets the wine tab when dining out with non-public service friends) and unicorn-themed spirits.

‘Whatever do you mean?’ we hear you ask.

We mean bottles of gin infused with edible glitter and other fancy inclusions. Duh. Throw it back responsibly.

Start small

There are also plenty of gift ideas being dished out on LinkedIn — like the tea towel for all the maligned public servants too junior to belong to Canberra’s established dinner party set (don’t worry, all hangers-on are allowed to attend MOAD’s reinstated Friday night drinks).

Game-changer

If you’re feeling super silly or want to switch things up, maybe you can wrap up a lucrative job offer from the private sector to put under the Christmas tree. Be warned that the present is seasonal, and the desire to work in service of the public may lure your loved one back into the arms of the bureaucracy before too long.

A nose for it

Those who want to live large like one senior mandarin from Services Australia who we have spotted in all the swanky providores of the Bubble, swing on by to the Ainslie IGA to sample the best cheeses (so good they even pass muster for the French Embassy).

We’ve also seen this senior SA public servant flex his green thumb with a massive purchase of some quality garden mulch from the Yarralumla Heritage Nursery. Bring a large empty Audi boot with you to take some plants and homewares home for your loved ones. This place has a gorgeous selection of premium trees, flowering plants and natives.

Mental magic

If you’re really stuck for ideas and just want to stumble into a shop and be a champion of the gifting stakes no matter what you pick up, The Curatoreum in the National Portrait Gallery is a great go-to.

The stationary cupboard

Can we also perhaps suggest updating your loved one’s collection of black felt-tip pens for all their redaction needs in case of an FOI request? Hopefully, there won’t be too much need for that in Australia’s new era of transparency and accountability.

Finally, a charitable choice. Why don’t you donate some money in your favourite bureaucrat’s name?

All in

This year, the Department of Parliamentary Services has organised a ‘giving tree’ in support of Aboriginal not-for-profit ARDS and the childhood cancer group Red Kite.

Alternatively, you could rise to the occasion in response to the upsetting news women in Afghanistan are now banned from attending university. The Taliban dismantled the government’s Ministry for Women’s Affairs in September, rebranding it the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice. The department is responsible for policing citizen behaviour. Australia for UNHCR is accepting donations for some of these desperate refugees. See here for more.

Summer lovin’ for nerdy introverts

In the wash of the news cycle, we barely have the chance to sit down and read proper books at a leisurely pace. Thank the publishing gods and some dedicated authors for our top-six selection of tomes to add to your favourite public servant’s Christmas stocking:

For good measure, maybe use your downtime to also properly digest the home truths offered by the Paul Ramsay Foundation’s independent ‘Fault Lines’ report, which analysed Australia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important and essential reading for every public servant – no matter their jurisdiction.

Home affairs and embarrassing dads

There’s nothing like December to be slightly annoyed by your boastful parent, and Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo is no exception. Following his bookish and well-considered speech (‘Structure and Responsibility in Government’) written especially for the history nerds of the APS at an IPAA ACT event last month, the secretary gave a shout-out to his son. It seems that like Pezzullo senior, Sam from ASD has a keen interest in national security.

“My good friend David Fredericks is here in the audience, and thank you David and indeed Rachel [Noble] (director-general of the Australian Signals Directorate) for attending,” the mandarin said.

“If I could be allowed, just one indulgence. My son, Sam, is here too, but it’s a bit awkward for him because not only is he here with his dad giving a speech, he’s sitting next to his boss.”

We can’t know for sure if young Sam loved the spotlight being thrown on him but it is a bit much having to sit at the very front of the class for a historiography lecture your dad is giving your peers.

According to LinkedIn, Sam Pezzullo obtained his bachelor’s degree in international relations and national security studies from ANU in 2019. It also suggests he completed the degree in two years — academic talent must run in the family.

Why are you still reading this? Seriously, take a break

There’s plenty of unsolicited advice about what you should be doing during your holidays that we could offer (one of our writers has started examining all the best de-stress activities to dabble in – proactive zen anyone?). But we’ll wrap up this final serving of PSst! for 2022 with a nudge in the right direction: power down, switch off, go OOO right now.

Remember, The Mandarin loves you. We’ll be back next year, bigger and better than ever, to tackle the issues that matter to you head-on. Now it’s time for a nap.

Ciao, adios, au revoir, goodbye.