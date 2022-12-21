DFAT official says human rights violations in Iran ‘deeply concerning’

A senate committee looking into the human rights violations in Iran has been told the situation is “deeply concerning”.

DFAT’s Marc Innes-Brown told the committee that the ongoing unrest, including public executions, had led to a difficult relationship between Australia and Iran.

“It’s obviously been a very dark few months in Iran,” the first assistant secretary for Middle East Africa and Afghanistan Division said.

DFAT acting first assistant secretary for regulatory and legal policy Lindsey Buckingham would not say whether the government was considering classifying the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

“The question of the listing, as you’ve noted, is a matter for the Attorney General’s Department,” Buckingham said.

“We do work across government on a range of issues on policy issues, but I can’t speak in more detail about whether a listing may or may not be under consideration at this point.”

The United States has classified the IRCG as a terrorist organisation since April 2019, although the United Nations has yet to do so.

DFAT officials also told the committee allowing Iran to continue to have a diplomatic mission in Australia was an important channel of communication to keep open, particularly during heightened tensions.

Present later in the hearing were officials from Home Affairs and the Australian Federal Police, discussing violence directed at Iranian-Australians.

AFP assistant commissioner Krissy Barrett, Southern Command, said in her opening statement any harassment or violence was intolerable.

“It is also unacceptable for any foreign government to target members of the Australian community in ways that prevent individuals from exercising their fundamental rights and freedoms,” Barrett told the committee.

“With that said, given the sensitivities, I am very limited in what I can share today in a public hearing. I am unable to disclose any particulars of operational matters foreign interference or otherwise.”

That sensitivity was cited when Home Affairs was asked whether there was a connection between violence directed at Iranian Australians and the regime in Iran.

“I certainly wouldn’t be comfortable answering that in this form,” David Chick, acting first assistant secretary counter foreign interference coordination centre at Home Affairs, said.

“But in a closed hearing, and with ASIO, I think we could we could provide further information to the committee.”

For someone wishing to report violence targeted at Iranian Australians, the AFP said the best point of contact was the National Security Hotline.