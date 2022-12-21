Movers & Shakers: Infrastructure Australia interim board

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

ACT government to identify legal expert for Lehrmann inquiry

The ACT government has set up a board of inquiry into the trial of Bruce Lehrmann, following the high-profile trial being dropped.

The government is currently identifying a legal expert to conduct the inquiry.

Lehrmann was alleged to have sexually assaulted Brittany Higgins, which he has denied.

ACT chief minister Andrew Barr said allegations made in recent weeks of interference by police were serious.

“An independent review of the roles played by the criminal justice agencies involved is the most appropriate response,” chief minister Barr said.

Included in the scope of the inquiry will the how the ACT director of public prosecutions and ACT Policing engaged with each other.

Earlier this month, it was reported by media that the ACT director of public prosecutions Shane Drumgold complained of “inappropriate interference” by ACT police officers to try to get him to drop the case.

Former PM tops diplomatic postings announcement

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd was appointed Australia’s ambassador to the US, with Heather Ridout being named consul-general in the US.

Foreign affairs minister Penny Wong announced other major diplomatic postings:

Stephanie Copus-Campbell is ambassador for gender equality

is ambassador for gender equality Bronte Moules is ambassador for human rights

is ambassador for human rights Sophie Davies is ambassador to Brazil

is ambassador to Brazil Phoebe Smith is high commissioner to the Cook Islands

is high commissioner to the Cook Islands Richard Rodgers is ambassador to Croatia, as well as accredited for Kosovo

is ambassador to Croatia, as well as accredited for Kosovo Ralph King is ambassador to Israel

is ambassador to Israel Sonya Koppe is high commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago

is high commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Minoli Perera is ambassador to Zimbabwe

Read The Mandarin’s full coverage here.

New president at IPAA NSW

Mark Webb, chief executive at the NSW Department of Parliamentary Services, was elected president of IPAA NSW for a two-year term.

Webb took to LinkedIn to express his enthusiasm for the role.

“Madeleine Culbert and the team at IPAA NSW do a fantastic job supporting the sector. 2023 is going to be a big year, and if you’ve been contemplating joining IPAA, this is a great time to do so,” Webb wrote.

“If you come to one of our face to face events, make sure you come up and say hello. I’d love to hear from as many members and prospective members as possible.”

Interim National Housing Supply and Affordability Council

Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz was appointed to lead the interim National Housing Supply and Affordability Council.

Currently CEO of Mirvac Group, Lloyd-Hurwitz was also previously at Macquaire Bank.

Minister for housing Julie Collins said the government wanted investments underpinned by expert advice.

“That’s why we’re creating a National Housing Supply and Affordability Council, to deliver independent advice to Government on ways to increase housing supply and affordability,” Collins said.

“Ms Lloyd-Hurwitz’s experience in the sector will be invaluable as we continue working to ensure more Australians have a safe and affordable place to call home.”

Other interim board members named were:

Professor Rachel ViforJ

Helen Waters Silvia

Dr Marcus Spiller

David O’Loughlin

The interim council will start on 1 January and will operate until legislation establishing the council is passed.

Economic Inclusion Advisory committee members named

The members of the interim Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee were named by the government, with the committee to consider the government’s fiscal strategy.

The members are:

Jenny Macklin (chair)

(chair) Professor Peter Whiteford

Professor Jeff Borland

Professor Bob Breunig

Professor Kay Cook

Dr Angela Jackson

Ben Phillips

Cassandra Goldie

Sally McManus

Jennifer Westacott

Matthew Cox

Emily Carter

Leah Van Poppel

Social services secretary Ray Griggs and Treasury secretary Dr Steven Kennedy are ex-officio members.

The role of the permanent committee is expected to be legislated in 2023.

First NSW women’s safety commissioner

Dr Hannah Tonkin was named NSW’s first women’s safety commissioner, commencing in the role in February next year.

Currently a barrister, Tonkin was formerly director for disability rights at the Australian Human Rights Commission from 2019 to 2020.

NSW minister for women’s safety and the prevention of domestic and sexual violence Natalie Ward said she was confident Tonkin would make a great difference in ending violence against women.

“The women’s safety commissioner will lead the implementation of our five-year plans to eliminate sexual, domestic and family violence as well as guide new coercive control laws once they come into effect,” the minister said.

“I look forward to working closely with Dr Tonkin and have no doubt she will be a passionate advocate for women and their right to live safely.”

New Greater Cities Commission CEO

Chris Hanger was named the new CEO of the Greater Cities, taking over from Elizabeth Mildwater.

National galleries appointments

Sally Scales joined the National Gallery of Australia Council as a member, while Tom Mosby joined the National Portrait Gallery Board.

Both appointments are for three-year terms.

Minister for the arts Tony Burke said the appointments were to address “yawning gaps” on government boards.

“We had galleries without any First Nations representatives and we had a museum without an historian on its board,” Burke said.

“I’ve been determined to upgrade representation of these boards so they can better fulfil their responsibilities. Today is the next step in that process.

“I’m honoured that Sally Scales, a First Nations artist and spokesperson, and Mr Tom Mosby, an author, art conservator and lawyer have both agreed to take board positions on two of the most important galleries in the nation.”

Appointments to the Copyright Tribunal of Australia

Justice Nye Perram was appointed president of the Copyright Tribunal of Australia, as well as a number of other appointments.

Perram’s term runs for seven years.

Meanwhile, justice Tom Thawley, justice Michael O’Bryan and justice Helen Rofe all joined the tribunal as deputy presidents for five-year terms.

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said he was pleased to make the announcement.

“All appointees are highly respected and capable judges, and the expertise they will bring in a range of relevant practice areas will significantly bolster the Copyright Tribunal’s capacity to consider matters within its jurisdiction.”

Dreyfus also thanked the outgoing president Andrew Greenwood.

NSW religious communities advisory council revealed

The first members of the NSW religious communities advisory council were named, each serving two-year terms.

The members are:

Imam Shadi Alsuleiman of the Australian National Imams Council

of the Australian National Imams Council Dr Basim Al-Ansari of the Office of the Ayatollah Al-Ansari

of the Office of the Ayatollah Al-Ansari Darren Bark of the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies

of the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies Murray Norman of ICCOREIS

of ICCOREIS Reverend Father Fadi Nemme of St Michael Antiochian Orthodox Church

of St Michael Antiochian Orthodox Church Rt Reverend Dr Michael Stead of the Anglican Church Diocese of Sydney

of the Anglican Church Diocese of Sydney Pdt Ramachandra Athreiya of the Australian Council of Hindu Clergy

of the Australian Council of Hindu Clergy Surinder Jain of the Hindu Council of Australia

of the Hindu Council of Australia Reverend Heather Joyce Topp of the Buddhist Council of NSW

of the Buddhist Council of NSW Elias Attia of the Islamic Council of NSW

of the Islamic Council of NSW Reverend David Riethmuller of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of NSW and ACT

of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of NSW and ACT Gawaine Powell Davies of the Buddhist Council of NSW

of the Buddhist Council of NSW Very Reverend Father Tadros El-Bakhoumi of the Coptic Orthodox Church, Diocese of NSW

of the Coptic Orthodox Church, Diocese of NSW Monica Doumit of the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney

of the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney Parviz Deamer of the Australian Baha’i Community

NSW minister for multiculturalism Mark Coure said the council would be advising government on religious communities matters.

“I want to thank each member for self-nominating themselves and helping the NSW government strengthen engagement with faith communities,” Coure said.

Interim board for Infrastructure Australia

Infrastructure Australia received its interim board, as the organisation moves to a new model.

Gabrielle Trainor was named acting chair, while Claire Gardiner-Barnes was named acting board member.

Mark Balnaves, John Fitzgerald and Marion Fulker were all reappointed as acting board members.

Minister for infrastructure Catherine King said the appointments were for 12 months.

“Ms Trainor has extensive board experience in the public and private sectors. She served on the IA board from 2014-2021 and is currently Chair of the Construction Industry Culture Taskforce,” King said.

“Ms Clare Gardiner-Barnes has experience in state government infrastructure departments and is currently the Director of her own firm. She is highly regarded in the infrastructure sector and brings a wealth of experience in infrastructure planning.”

New QLD director-general of the Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport

Andrew Hopper was appointed director-general of the Queensland Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport.

Queensland tourism, innovation and sport minister Stirling Hinchliffe said Hopper had a “strong background” in high-performance team leadership.

“During his time as deputy director-general and as acting director-general, Andrew has brought stability and clarity to the department,” the minister said.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Andrew on maximising 2032 Games legacy, doubling Queensland’s visitor economy and driving innovation.”

Rear admiral appointed WA defence advocate

Rear admiral Philip Spedding was named WA defence advocate.

Spedding’s role will be to secure more defence contracts and jobs in the state.

WA defence industry minister Paul Papalia said the state’s industry had gone from strength to strength because of the role.

“Rear Admiral Spedding is highly regarded for his knowledge and experience across the Australian defence landscape – and is the ideal person to help secure more defence contracts and jobs for WA,” the minister said.

Spedding’s appointment marks the end of the inaugural WA defence advocate Raydon Gates’ time in the role.

Australian Energy Regulator expressions of interest

The Australian Energy Regulator is seeking expressions of interest for two full-time board members.

Experts are wanted in the areas of consumer policy, economic regulation of network utilities, and corporate governance amongst other areas.

The closing date for applications is midnight on 15 January 2023.

NSW state parole authority chair

Justice Geoffrey Bellew was appointed chair of the NSW state parole authority.

NSW attorney-general Mark Speakman said Bellew had a reputation for fair-mindedness and common sense.

“As a Supreme Court justice since 2012, his honour has dealt with some of the most serious and complex cases and we are in his debt for his contribution to upholding the laws of this state,” Speakman said.

Bellew will retire from the NSW Supreme Court on 10 February 2023, commencing at the authority on 11 February 2023.

Number of appointments across the courts

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus made a number of court appointments.

Rebecca Curran, Amanda Humphreys, Constantina Lioumis, Janine Young, Jennifer McArdle, Mr Mark Champion and Louise Goodchild were all appointed judges of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.

The seven commence on 6 February 2023.

Meanwhile, justice Catherine Button, justice Geoffrey Kennett, and Ian Jackman were named judges of the Federal Court.

Kennett commenced on 19 December 2022, while Button will commence on 16 January 2023 and Jackman will commence on 6 February 2023.

Dreyfus congratulated all of the judges on their respective appointments.

New chief executive at Create NSW

Annette Pitman was named the new chief executive at Create NSW.