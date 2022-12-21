Australia’s own an anti-racism framework on the cards

Education, media regulation, cultural safety and data collection have been highlighted in a new report published by the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) as the building blocks for a national anti-racism framework.

The report released this month sets out a blueprint on how to proceed with the development of a coordinated approach to tackling racism nationwide.

In October, the federal government allocated $7.5 million over four years for the commission to build a strategy to promote racial equality in Australia.

In a statement, race discrimination commissioner Chin Tan said priority areas of reform to media standards and legal protections were needed to combat racism.

“This scoping report is the next step in developing a long-term framework to guide actions on anti-racism and equality by government, NGOs, business, communities, and others,” Tan said.

“A national anti-racism framework will provide strategies and specific actions to tackle racism in its interpersonal, institutional, and systemic forms.”

Acknowledgement of the need to centre First Nations experiences, including the experience of colonisation and its ongoing impacts, was also a central theme of the document.

The commissioner noted consultations for the paper showed widespread support for a national framework. There was a collective desire to have what he described as “a shared language for anti-racism action”.

The AHRC recommended a prospective framework be based on evidence underpinned by data collection, education on racism, and cultural safety.

A total of 164 submissions, a third of which were made by individuals, were considered in compiling the scoping report.

The final document was also based on the feedback collated from more than 100 consultations conducted between March 2021 and April 2022, engaging stakeholders across community sector organisations, service providers, human rights agencies, government, and other experts.

“We heard about the need to understand racism as a complex, intersectional phenomenon that reaches far beyond ‘race’ and as an all-encompassing force perpetuated across many sites of power by institutions and structures,” Tan said.

“This includes, as a threshold, acknowledging and respecting the experiences of First Nations peoples.”

The baseline for acting against racism was recognising “the colonial foundations of Australia,” as well as their past and present impacts, the commissioner added.

He went on to explain why First Nations peoples and communities brought unique strengths to leading this conversation.

Efforts are now underway to move to the next phase of developing the framework and further consult with experts to refine issues about data and data sovereignty, legal protections, justice, media, and online hate. A concept paper for the framework was released last March.

The commissioner said a human-rights-based approach would be reported to advance targeted, culturally safe and comprehensive community engagement in developing the framework.

“We need to treat racism as a scourge in much the same way we commit to addressing child abuse and family violence,” Tan said.