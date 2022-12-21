Shared, lived experiences cornerstone of VPS’s inspiring year

Nina Cullen has highlighted this year’s International Women’s Day event and podcast program among a series of initiatives hosted by IPAA Victoria over the past year in her wrap-up message for 2022.

The IWD gala dinner in March included keynote speaker RAN Captain Mona Shindy and a panel of leaders and women of colour.

“The event was fantastically chaired and facilitated by Tasneem Chopram, and the shared lived experiences of the panel members kept the conversation and change going right throughout the year,” Cullen said in the CEO’s end-of-year message to members.

“We also had a fantastic celebration of 80 public sector women, or people who identify as female, who had achieved outstanding outcomes through the course of managing the COVID pandemic.”

We recently celebrated the successful partnership with the Victorian Public Sector (VPS) Women of Colour Network (WoCN) last week!

The boss of IPPA Victoria also called out an engaging state budget briefing lunch hosted in May that featured Victorian Department of Treasury and Finance secretary David Martine, Grattan Institute CEO Danielle Wood, and former Department of Family, Fairness and Housing secretary Sandy Pitcher.

“We heard from a great number of speakers,” Cullen said.

“IPAA Victoria has had quite a successful year – we continued to deliver a wide variety of thought-provoking and engaging initiatives, sold-out in-person events, in-demand courses, communities of practice and Young IPAA initiatives, and a number of news and insights campaigns.”

Other events featuring five department secretaries who unpacked the challenges and opportunities for the public service in 2022, a seminar about staying impartial in the public sector called ‘Frank and Fair’.

IPAA Victoria’s Uncle Reg and Aunty Walda Blow’s oration in October was also a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the contribution of the local Elders to community and public administration.

“It was an honour and privilege to have the opportunity to host that oration,” Cullen said.

“We also had a very recent webinar, ‘the First 100 Days – what to expect of an incoming government’. It was attended by a huge audience,” she added.

Cullen said it was great to look over the breadth of work the professional members’ organisation did over the past 12 months. Looking forward, the CEO said it was going to be another exciting year and she hoped IPAA Victoria could expand its impact to provide the services the public sector needed.

“What is clearly important includes deep stakeholder engagement and listening to build trust — no matter the policy or service delivery objective, the role of soft influence skills for successful or enduring outcomes, the importance of retention of talent, the continued evolution of workforce design, and embedding of continued development of new ways of working.

“Key areas the sector will face and stand up to include climate change, depleting people resources, emergency recovery and Treaty, self-determination and truth-telling,” Cullen said.

Given 2023 would also be the first year of a new state government, Cullen also reflected that the year ahead was a time to ideate and tackle hard agendas.

“I’m grateful and optimistic as we travel into 2023, and in the meantime, I wish you a restful and festive end of year,” she said.