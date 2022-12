Why am I so busy? An end-of-year reflection

As the year winds down, many of us will be reflecting on the end of yet another busy work year.

Busyness has replaced wellness as our standard response to the polite enquiry of “How are you?” We are not well, we are busy. The way we say it gives the impression we would prefer not to be. Yet it is also presented as a badge of honour. It is not my fault. I am needed.

Busyness is a paradox of modern life. We claim to want more personal time and control over our lives yet take pride in our helpless busyness. It begs the question — why?