NSW government tech spend nudges 30% milestone for SMEs

The New South Wales government’s long-running push to increase competition for government contracts by opening-up technology procurement deals to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) has come deliciously close to hitting its 30% key milestone, as large incumbents feel the heat.

Updated figures released in late December by buy.nsw, the whole of government procurement arm of the Department of Customer Service reveals purchasing and addressable government spending across the state scraped in at 27% for the 2012-22 financial year, just shy of its 30% target.

The near miss isn’t exactly a gong for the program. Still, it’s hardly a failure either given the amount of work the NSW government has put into making government work more accessible to SMEs over the past decade, particularly given the inherent procurement bias towards larger firms better resourced to tender for government contracts.

There is clearly ground being made, so the inherent question is why smaller businesses still struggle to win government contracts to meet the mandated benchmark.

Reporting, as valuable as it is, clearly remains an issue.

The 30% metric followed from the “ICT/Digital Sovereign Procurement Taskforce,’ for the NSW government that “committed to a range of measures to support the growth of small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in the technology sector through its procurement opportunities.”

This roped in “Aboriginal businesses, start-ups and Australian disability enterprises (ADEs).”

But the need to compare apples with apples necessarily complicated reporting.

“Historical reports for ICT/Digital SME spend cannot be replicated after publication,” the disclosure said.

Specifically, it listed causes as:

“The SME marker is dynamic — companies with fewer than 200 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees in 2021 that grew beyond 200 FTE employees in 2022 will no longer appear as SMEs in the reporting tool.”

And: “Machinery-of-government changes (for example, creation of a new cluster from agencies previously spread in several clusters) mean that spend can be allocated to one cluster before the change, and another after the change.”

Comparisons with other states and Canberra are also a little difficult because each government collects its statistics a little differently and has varying SME inclusion targets and benchmarks.

For example, there is no specific SME inclusion metric for ICT in the Digital Transformation Agency’s latest annual report even though the creation of that agency was meant to drive competition and value for agencies by making commonwealth contracts more accessible through the design of various panels.

The push for better SME inclusion is mandated under the Commonwealth Procurement Rules, which previously made a commitment to “source at least 10% by value of all procurement from SMEs” and “source at least 35% of contracts valued up to $20 million from SMEs.

In September, a horror report from the Australian National Audit Office failed the DTA on all of the nine ICT services procurements it examined, and found that “the DTA’s procurement of ICT-related services has been ineffective for the nine procurements examined.”

Under machinery of government changes, the DTA will become part of the Department of Finance, putting it much closer to the bureaucracy’s procurement tzars, who are pushing for better SME inclusion, even if ICT specifics are still elusive.

According to the Department of Finance, from 1 July 2022, the Commonwealth Procurement Rules “were updated to source at least 20 per cent by value of all procurement from SMEs.”

The way the Finance categorises agency purchasing also muddies the waters. For example, annual statistics are blended with numbers provided spanning from the 2016-2017 to 2021-2022 financial years.

“Information Technology, Broadcasting and Telecommunication” contracts made with SMEs over that period are cited at $6.2 billion, or 48.8%, but are separate to Engineering and Research and Technology Based Services, which were worth $8.6 billion.

In terms of contract value overall, for 2021-2022 SMEs as a whole picked up $24.9 billion or 30.8%.

Those figures make reporting by NSW look positively clear-cut and stellar.