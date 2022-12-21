Co-design mission for lasting reforms to suicide prevention in Australia

The federal government has appointed a new lived experience partnership group (LEPG) to ensure those impacted by the tragedy of suicide have a say in the work of the organisation.

The National Suicide Prevention Office (NPSO) announced the new 14 partnership members on Thursday.

They include representatives from the ACT, NSW, NT, Queensland, SA, Victoria, Tasmania and WA Ben Farinazzao, Amy Bertakis, Benjamin Brien, Jo Riley, Ken Barnard, Charles Nasir, Chris Trupp, Jordan Firth, Luke Woods, Adila Alef, Imby Pyman, Isha Garg, Chaya Rainbird, and Susan Edgar.

In a statement, NPSO head Dr Michael Gardner said the appointments were a “foundational step” for the mission of the National Mental Health Commission. They would work with the office advisory board to help guide, direct and develop an Australian suicide-prevention strategy, he said.

“The LEPG will play a critical role in helping deliver lasting reform of the national suicide-prevention system,” Gardner said.

In addition to informing the development of a national strategy, the group will also help create an outcomes framework for suicide-prevention outcomes.

The NSPO has just announced the appointment of 14 members of the Lived Experience Partnership Group who are lending their expertise to prevent suicide in Australia by advising on the creation of lasting system reform. https://t.co/AYcfKJqq0d pic.twitter.com/RUSWQXn6sr — National Mental Health Commission (@NMHC) December 21, 2022

The 14 group members were chosen from 182 people who had submitted expressions of interest.

NSPO partnerships and engagement director Ina Mullin said the team was humbled by the number of people who had shown an interest in participating in the group and were willing to use their own lived experience to contribute to developing a “more compassionate and effective” suicide prevention system.

“It takes tremendous courage to revisit some of your darkest and most challenging moments, and we are profoundly grateful to every person who put themselves forward to work for the benefit of the broader Australian community,” Mullin said.

The Productivity Commission put an emphasis on delivering lasting reform to the national suicide-prevention approach in its final advice as part of the inquiry into mental health and suicide prevention. The inquiry was initiated by the government in 2018.

The National Mental Health Commission aims to draw attention to mental health and suicide prevention, provide evidence and advice to improve Australia’s mental health and suicide-prevention system, influence reform, and report, advise and collaborate on relevant policy issues.

“The LEPG brings together new, emerging, and established leaders from across all states and territories. It includes individuals identifying as young Australians, older Australians, and people living with neurodiversity,” Mullin said.

“There are representatives from Aboriginal, LGBTIQA+ and Culturally and Linguistically Diverse communities, as well as people living with disability and chronic health challenges.

“This diversity of insights will be invaluable in informing every aspect of the work of the NSPO, and the team looks forward to working in partnership with, and learning from, the LEPG members,” she said.

The NPSO has committed to ensuring its work is led by partnerships with people with lived experience of suicide and draws on the rich combined knowledge and expertise of individuals, communities, service providers, advocates, researchers and government agencies.

Some of the ways the office says it will achieve this is by having group members share subject matter expertise on emerging issues, finding more inclusive ways of meaningfully partnering with people with lived experience of suicide in the performance of its duties, and finding inclusive and equitable opportunities for targeted advisory groups to influence policy.

Identifying barriers to the success of the work of the NSPO and finding opportunities to address roadblocks will also be key to its success.

People interested in registering their interest for future NSPO consultation can register online.