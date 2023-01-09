Like working in outer space: inside Antarctic recruitment

Do you have a sense of adventure? The government is looking to recruit 150 people to assist in the running of its Antarctic research stations.

Maree Riley, who leads recruitment for the Australian Antarctic Division, told The Mandarin that researchers use Antarctica for studies because of its testing environment.

“Antarctica is seen as an analogue for space,” the organisational psychologist commented.

“A lot of the research around human performance in space is based on studies undertaken in Antarctica.”

In addition to prospective employees being skilled at the jobs they’re hired to do, Riley said it was crucial to find people with a strong sense of community.

“It’s important for us that our employees are considerate, respectful and inclusive of others.

“They also need to be resilient, flexible and adaptable because things change very quickly in an Antarctic context.”

To prepare for an entire year on a station, recruits undertake a training program in Hobart partially to bond as a community.

They undertake first responder activity over three days during “station week”, which helps teams bond.

“We take them away and put them into a setting not that dissimilar to what it might be in Antarctica, where they’re living and working together.

“We spend time with them to help them to understand strengths within the group, to understand differences in the group, and to build a team charter for how they commit to working together as a community over the season.”

The charter lays out the foundational values the community will agree to live by while working together in one of the most remote places in the world.

It varies from community to community how social the environment is, with the time of year also a factor.

“Operational tempo is really high during summer – there’s a lot of things going on,” Riley said.

“Over winter, it’s a quieter period. It’s a much smaller number. People come together and do things as a community but people will have their individual pursuits.”

There are four year-round research stations – three on the continent (Mawson, Casey and Davis) plus a sub-Antarctic base at Macquarie Island.

Wilkins Aerodrome, a runway made up of glacial ice that only operates during summer, serves as the Antarctic terminal for intercontinental air service.

As the stations are self-sustaining communities, employees take on secondary duties.

“They might be part of a fire team on station, they might be part of the search and rescue team, they might be responsible for managing the hydroponics or they could be a gym manager.

“Plus, they’re all involved in keeping this community functioning: communal duties, cleaning and assisting with cooking.”

Having spent time at Casey, Riley can attest to the beauty of the environment. However, it is also inherently dangerous and extremely remote.

“We have policies around moving around the station during particular weather events,” she said.

“From a psychosocial perspective, we know that separation from family – particularly intimate partners – is probably one of the most challenging experiences for an expeditioner.”

The government is looking for 150 people across 32 roles, with an application deadline of January 16.

Roles range from carpenter to mechanic to communications operator to chef.

Riley added they were actively seeking more women in trades to join the program. Women make up 10-12% of those on station over winter.

“We know that diversity brings different ideas and different ways of doing things, and our program can only be strengthened by that.”