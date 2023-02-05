Outgoing Education secretary Michele Bruniges on her hopes for 2023

Dr Michele Bruniges says one thing won’t change once she leaves her post in April – her department’s focus on delivering high-quality education.

The soon-to-depart secretary of the recently formed single entity expects Education to build on the momentum generated last year.

Before Tony Cook was announced as the new Education secretary on Friday, Bruniges shared her thoughts with The Mandarin in the latest instalment of our Secretary’s Sticky Notes series.

What is at the top of your department’s agenda for 2023?

Implementing a number of the government’s commitments, including the Universities Accord, the Cheaper Childcare measure and negotiating the new National Schools Reform Agreement, will be high priorities for the department this year.

What will be the biggest challenge for your department in 2023?

Like all departments, we have faced a number of unexpected challenges over the last few years, and I am always proud to see the incredible things we can achieve. I think 2023 will be a year for momentum and implementation – maintaining the energy from 2022 and supporting staff wellbeing throughout the year as we continue to deliver on the government’s policy agenda and the role education plays in creating opportunities for all Australians.

What is the biggest leadership challenge?

Supporting the government’s agenda in relation to workforce demands and ensuring all Australians have access to a high-quality education.

What was your 2022 highlight?

In addition to seeing our department continue to deliver during the pandemic, highlights include the passage of legislation to support the Cheaper Childcare measure, and the establishment of a number of important reviews. Successfully standing up the Department of Education as a separate APS entity was also a significant challenge which the team managed quickly and professionally.

What is your motto for the public service in 2023?

Putting people first in our service to the community.

Next Monday in Secretary’s Sticky Notes: David Fredericks from Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.

Others in the series:

Health’s Brendan Murphy

Attorney-General’s Katherine Jones