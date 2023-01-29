Change in the air for AGD and Katherine Jones

Reform is at the top of the agenda for Attorney-General’s secretary Katherine Jones in the upcoming year.

The AGD has not only been given the task of setting up the much-discussed National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), it is set to sink its teeth into reforms in Australia’s legal, criminal justice and national security processes.

In this instalment of The Mandarin‘s Secretary’s Sticky Notes series, in which we ask departmental leaders five questions about their role and what they expect to face in 2023, Jones says she is not shying away from change.

What is at the top of your department’s agenda for 2023?

AGD has the privilege of progressing some of the government’s key priorities in 2023. We are working jointly with the National Indigenous Australians Agency on many of these, such as the upcoming referendum on the First Nations Voice to Parliament, the Justice Policy Partnership under Closing the Gap and justice reinvestment initiatives. We are also progressing with important reforms in a number of areas:

integrity reforms — including implementation of the NACC by mid-2023, establishing a new system of federal administrative review and whistleblower reform

legal system reform — implementation of a federal judicial commission and child safety and family and domestic violence initiatives

criminal justice and national security reforms — updating electronic surveillance legislation and work to support law enforcement and criminal intelligence operations

What do you think will be the biggest challenge for your department in 2023?

Delivering on an ambitious reform agenda brings with it the responsibility of meeting the expectations of the Government and, most importantly, the community. To achieve this, we need to focus on attracting and retaining the best talent in what is a very tight labour market.

AGD is seizing the opportunities presented by COVID’s disruption to transform our traditional ways of working and ensure we support flexible, innovative and supportive work practices and places to attract that talent.

What is your biggest leadership challenge?

The last few years have brought unexpected challenges and unprecedented disruption. In that context, one of my personal challenges is supporting our people to have the resilience and flexibility to both deliver our ambitious work program and thrive as teams and individuals.

I seek to meet that challenge by building up and listening to leaders at all levels and from all parts of our organisation. At AGD, we have the benefit of hard-working employee networks who dedicate their time to strengthening our departmental culture. But as leaders, we can’t get complacent and rely entirely on these networks – we need to proactively get behind their efforts and ensure there is holistic support for staff wellbeing.

What was your 2022 highlight?

One of the many highlights of 2022 was the passage of the NACC legislation in December. I want to acknowledge the exceptional work of the officers who developed the legislation and supported its passage.

While this work involved stakeholders from across government and the Australian community, I would particularly note the leadership of officers in AGD, the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity and the Office of Parliamentary Counsel, who worked very hard to ensure the passage of this legislation in the last sitting week of 2022.

What’s your motto for the public service in 2023?

Drive change, embrace change.

Katherine Jones: Attorney-General’s Department secretary