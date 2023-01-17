Taxi and rideshare drivers fined for overcharging passengers over New Year crackdown

Queensland’s Transport and Main Roads (TMR) department has slapped 613 fines on taxi and rideshare drivers as part of what the government has dubbed an ‘enforcement blitz’ since the start of December.

Over the weekend, another 104 fines were issued following ‘covert and overt’ operations across south-east Queensland. The department reported 475 taxis, limousines and booked hire vehicles were intercepted as part of the weekend blitz.

From December 2, 2022, to January 15, 2023, more than 2050 vehicles were checked as part of the operation during day and night hours.

Overall, the government’s crackdown found more than one in four drivers were in the wrong by doing things such as overcharging, stopping in bus zones, and failing to drive with a mandatory authorisation.

The greatest number of fines (179) were issued for failure to display a compliant booked hire sign, followed by illegal use of bus zones (130) and stopping in a taxi zone when not permitted to do so (57).

According to transport and main roads minister Mark Bailey, the increased operations were prompted by growing complaints.

“We’ve had a lot less fines for over quoting and overcharging since the operation started in November, which is pleasing to see [sic],” Bailey said in a statement.

“But my message is that drivers breaking the rules, committing traffic offences or failing to carry their driver authorisation will be caught.”

The Gold Coast was a special focus for TMR enforcement officers over the weekend, with a view to targeting unscrupulous practices for the larger number of people who were attending the Magic Millions race day.

The minister warned TMR would not hesitate to issue penalties of up to $5,750 if taxi and rideshare drivers continued to break the law.

“It shouldn’t take fines for companies and drivers to step up and follow the rules that are in place,” Bailey said, adding the government wanted the state’s transport industry to be accountable as well as affordable, but safe and accessible above all else.

“Both rideshare and taxi drivers are on notice and it’s time for companies to take decisive action and get their drivers doing the right thing,” he said.

Drivers were also pinged for other serious offences, including driving an unregistered or defective vehicle, driving a vehicle with an unapproved security camera system, failure to ensure a security camera system is fitted and operational, or failing to display a security camera system sign.

