Victoria to decriminalise being intoxicated in public by November, new police powers ruled out

Advocates have welcomed the news Victoria will not introduce new police powers to move on or arrest a person for being drunk in a public place once the public intoxication laws are repealed.

The state government had made a commitment to repeal the laws back in August 2019, ahead of a coronial inquest into the death of Yorta Yorta woman Tanya Day in police custody. The coroner handed down her report in April 2020.

But a decision to delay the decriminalisation reforms as well as the implementation of a public healthcare model to give people who are intoxicated in public the support they need from 2022 to late 2023 has been slammed by advocates who have been petitioning for change.

A statement on behalf of Ms Day’s family released on Tuesday described the law reforms as “long overdue” and said that for so long as they continued to be in force they would continue to discriminate against First Nations people and permit people to die in custody.

“As our mother’s case shows, police cells are dangerous places for those intoxicated, especially our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities,” the Day family said.

“No person should ever be locked up just for being drunk in public, and there should be no role for police or police cells in a public health response.”

Pointing to recommendations to decriminalise public drunkenness made by the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody more than 30 years ago, Day’s family said they were staunchly opposed to police having any additional powers to arrest or lock up people who may be intoxicated.

“We welcome the Andrews government’s decision to hear our family’s concerns and not to add or replace already excessive police powers and laws.

“This is the first time across the nation that a jurisdiction has made a commitment to true decriminalisation,” the statement said.

The family also noted it was yet to receive a public apology for the role Victoria police played in her death in December 2017.

The coroner found Ms Day’s death was preventable, and said Victoria police should have taken her to hospital or sought urgent medical advice but was instead arrested by police for being drunk in a public place when she had fallen asleep on a train while intoxicated.

Day died after she hit her head on a concrete cell wall in the Castlemaine police station. The corner also found the police checks conducted on Day were inadequate and failed to meet official police guidelines to take proper care of detainees’ safety, security, health and welfare.

Had police conducted checks on Day in accordance with all the relevant requirements, the corner further found her death may have been prevented if she was given the appropriate treatment earlier.

“Our mother would still be here with us today if Victoria police had treated her condition seriously and cared for her with a public health response, but they chose to criminalise her at her most vulnerable time,” the Day family said.

“She was left to die alone on the floor of a police cell after the officers responsible for monitoring her failed to adequately care for her.”

According to Human Rights Law Centre managing lawyer Amala Ramarathinam, the Victorian government owed it to Ms Day’s family to honour their promise and deliver a best practice, Aboriginal-led public health response without further delay.

“If somebody is too drunk, they should be taken home or somewhere safe — they should never be locked up behind bars,” Ramarathinam said.

The lawyer added changes were needed to have proper independent oversight of police misconduct in Victoria.

“The status quo of police investigating themselves and dodging accountability for people dying in their care must end.

“For as long as the Andrews government allows police in this state to act with impunity, deaths in custody will continue,” she said.

The findings of the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody more than three decades ago showed every First Nations person to die while locked up in Victoria involved detention for public intoxication.

The Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) has also welcomed the government announcement. ALS CEO Nerita Waight said it was heartening that the Day family’s advocacy would finally be implemented.

“VALS data shows that 30-40 Aboriginal people a month are being arrested by police in Victoria. Every Aboriginal person who is arrested for public intoxication is being unnecessarily harmed,” Waight said.

“In other Australian jurisdictions where police maintain detention powers for public intoxication, despite de-criminalisation of this offence, Aboriginal people continue to be locked up and die in custody. Victoria will be the first jurisdiction to choose another path.”

Justice policy led by evidence, data and experts was paramount as the reforms were rolled-out, Waight added.

“There are a lot of reforms to the criminal legal system that are well researched, broadly supported, and ready to be implemented. We are hopeful the Andrews government can get it done if they continue to listen to the families and communities whose lives are being destroyed by the current system,” she said.

