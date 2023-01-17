AGD seeks feedback on potential federal judicial commission

A discussion paper has been released as the government decides which model of a federal judicial commission is best.

Establishing the commission was a recommendation from the Australian Law Reform Commission’s (ALRC) 2022 report Without Fear or Favour: Judicial Impartiality and the Law on Bias.

As previously reported by The Mandarin, the government accepted in principle all of the report’s recommendations.

The new discussion paper, with a deadline of February 21, poses a total of 21 questions for all interested parties and stakeholders to provide comments on.

The questions range from whether someone should be able to make an anonymous complaint to the commission to how an ad hoc investigatory panel should operate.

Another issue raised is how decisions of the commission should be made if not all of its members agree, as well as who should be a member.

The paper noted that any complaints about a judicial officer should be directed to the appropriate court, with the Attorney-General’s Department unable to investigate a complaint in a submission.

In a statement from attorney-general Mark Dreyfus, he said the discussion paper will form a “starting point” for reforms.

“The ALRC found that while problematic conduct by judges is relatively rare, a federal judicial commission would provide a transparent and independent means to address complaints about the conduct of federal judges and reinforce public trust in the judicial system,” Dreyfus said.

The discussion paper added the government had not decided yet on the merits and policy design of a federal judicial commission.

“Any proposed model for a federal judicial commission must respect the independence of the courts and judiciary in accordance with the Constitution, which is fundamental to the rule of law and democracy in Australia,” the paper noted.

“The decision to establish a federal judicial commission will be a matter for the Australian government.”

For other jurisdictions, an independent judicial complaints body exists already in NSW, Victoria, South Australia, the Northern Territory and the ACT.

The WA government announced it would establish one in October 2022, and the Queensland government is considering it.

