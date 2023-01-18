ACMA seeks feedback on measuring news media diversity

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) is looking for comment on a proposed news-measurement framework to monitor the diversity of Australia’s media.

Initially part of a “standalone think piece” in December 2020, ACMA is now tasked with establishing the framework.

ACMA had planned to release the consultation paper earlier but was delayed due to shifting priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the paper, the authority called media diversity a “critical and longstanding objective of the Australian regulatory framework”.

“However, in response to increased reliance on digital news sources, and a growth in newsroom closures and consolidations, there are concerns around the current state of media diversity in Australia and the adequacy of the existing legislative reach,” the paper noted.

A total of 13 questions are posed within the consultation paper, asking for feedback on the model in the December 2020 paper.

The model proposed would use eight market-performance indicators in three categories:

News infrastructure: number of professional news outlets, number of journalists working at professional news outlets and number of owners of professional news outlets

News output: range of topics (including hard and soft news), range of viewpoints, and local relevance

News engagement: consumption and impact

Using the above indicators, the framework’s three outputs would then be a national diversity baseline, a local news assessment and a local news database and online map.

Questions now posed to stakeholders include whether the framework would be effective in monitoring both the levels of media diversity and the health of local news in Australia.

The authority also seeks feedback on whether the framework adequately considers the role of social media and whether ACMA should incorporate third-party data and research as part of its measurement.

Relevant stakeholders, including media companies, social media platforms, government bodies, academia and consumers are invited to provide feedback.

The deadline for submissions is March 17, with ACMA accepting both written and online submissions.

Australia’s media diversity, or lack thereof, has been a topic of debate in the political sphere.

At the end of last year, independent MP and former ABC journalist Zoe Daniel called for an inquiry into media diversity.

“From my own observations, having reported extensively in the US, the lack of local media means that political debate is had at the national level, without reference to local community impact, cost or benefit,” Daniel said.

“This is highly destructive, disconnects people from their government, and in some cases the void created sends people down the rabbit hole of conspiracy theories and makes them vulnerable to disinformation.”

READ MORE:

New forum set up for Australia’s digital platform regulators