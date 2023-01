We need a policy push to suck more carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere with trees and technology

Renewable energy technologies are an essential part of the solution to tackle climate change but now experts are urging policymakers and politicians to also get behind another approach — Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR).

A new report offering a comprehensive assessment of the state of CDR was released on Thursday, warning the “rapid uptake” of new CDR technologies would need to increase by 1,300x on current efforts to limit temperature rise from climate change to below 2°C.